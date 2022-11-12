Black Friday Walmart Smart & 4K TV Deals (2022): Best Early TCL, Samsung, LG, Sony, onn & More TV Deals Researched by Consumer Articles

Early Black Friday Walmart TV deals for 2022 are underway, compare the latest early Black Friday smart, 4K & OLED TVs and more sales here on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Walmart 4K & smart TV deals for 2022 are here. Compare the best discounts on Samsung, LG, TCL, onn, Sony & Vizio TVs and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 29% on Samsung smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on TCL smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 56% on LG OLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on Sony LED & OLED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 36% on onn. Roku smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 32% on Vizio FHD & 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 29% on Hisense Roku, Google & Android smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Best Smart TV Deals by Size:
- Save up to 50% on 80-inch & larger smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, LG & Sony (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on 75-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $400 on 70-inch smart TVs & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $600 on 65-inch class UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on 60-inch QLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 39% on 55-inch HDR smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 38% on 50-inch & 48-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 32% on 43-inch & 42-inch FHD & UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 22% on 40-inch 720p & 1080p smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 41% on 32-inch & smaller smart TVs (Walmart.com)
Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save money this holiday season by using the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use for everyone and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser add-on is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Consumer Articles is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)