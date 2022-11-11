Black Friday Sonos Move Deals (2022): Top Early Sonos Move Portable Bluetooth Speaker Deals Revealed by Retail Fuse

Early Black Friday Sonos Move deals have landed, check out the top early Black Friday Sonos speakers & speaker set discounts below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to the best early Sonos Move deals for Black Friday 2022, including the best offers on the Sonos Move portable Bluetooth speaker and more Sonos speakers, soundbars and home theater sets. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Sonos Move Deals:
- Save up to $60 on the Sonos Move speaker, speaker sets & accessories (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop the Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker (Sonos.com)
- Save up to $60 on the Sonos Move 2 Room Set with Arc (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $30 on the Sonos Move Portable Set (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the Sonos Move portable speaker, sets & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Sonos Deals:
- Save up to $60 on Sonos wireless speakers (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Sonos home theater & speaker sets (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop top-rated Sonos soundbars (Sonos.com)
- Save up to 29% on a wide range of Sonos smart speakers & soundbars (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Check out the full range of Sonos soundbars, speakers & home theater sets (Sonos.com) – Get this deal>>
Interested in more sales? Check out Walmart.com to view thousands more live deals right now. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this year with the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser add-on is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Retail Fuse when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)