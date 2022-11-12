<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 Deals (2022): Early All-in-One VR Headset, Controller...
Business Wire

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 Deals (2022): Early All-in-One VR Headset, Controller & Games Sales Summarized by Saver Trends

di Business Wire

Black Friday researchers have listed the top early Meta Quest 2 deals for Black Friday, including all the best sales on 256GB, 128GB & 64GB models

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our comparison of all the top early Oculus Quest 2 deals for Black Friday, together with sales on games, controllers, accessories and bundles. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Oculus Meta Quest 2 Deals:

More Meta Quest Deals:

Best VR Headset Deals:

Saver Trends recommend checking out Walmart.com to shop for more deals across a wide range of categories this Black Friday. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save money this year with the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone and automatically applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser extension also allows shoppers to gain exclusive rewards while shopping online, which can then be redeemed for gift cards. Capital One Shopping compensates Saver Trends when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

Previously named Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset is a highly rated virtual reality device that offers immersive gaming experiences as well as social, fitness and productivity functionalities. The headset itself has high-resolution displays for each eye and can track the body’s movements, provide haptic feedback and produce 3D positional audio. Only the two included Touch controllers are needed to use the Meta Quest 2, along with a smartphone to access the Oculus library. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage along with bundles that include games and accessories.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

Articoli correlati

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Ultra & More Deals (2022) Rated by Retail Fuse

Business Wire Business Wire -
Check our round-up of all the best early Apple Watch Ultra deals for Black Friday, including all the best...
Continua a leggere

Black Friday Smart TV Deals (2022): Top Early LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio, onn & More Smart TV Savings Found by Deal Stripe

Business Wire Business Wire -
Round-up of the best early smart TV deals for Black Friday 2022, including all the top discounts on OLED,...
Continua a leggere

Home Theater & Surround Sound Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Vizio, SVS, Samsung, Sonos, Bose & More Deals Found by Deal Tomato

Business Wire Business Wire -
Early Black Friday surround sound & home theater deals for 2022 are live, find all the top early Black...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Ultra & More Deals (2022) Rated by Retail Fuse

Business Wire