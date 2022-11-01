Black Friday iPad (Pro, Air, mini) Deals 2022 Savings Compared by Deal Stripe

Early Black Friday iPad deals are underway, browse all the best early Black Friday iPad (10.9-inch & 10.2-inch), iPad mini (6 &5) & more deals on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the top early iPad deals for Black Friday, featuring all the latest iPad mini 6, mini 5, iPad Pro 11-inch & more offers. View the latest deals in the list below.
Best iPad Deals:
- Save on the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on iPads with any data plan (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on a wide range of iPads (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on iPad tablets (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on iPads and compatible accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
Best iPad Pro Deals:
- Save on Apple iPad Pro 2022 & 2021 models (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on iPad Pro, keyboards & accessories (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 30% on Apple iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the latest iPad Pro models (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPad Pro 11-inch & 12.9-inch tablets (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
Best iPad Air Deals:
- Save on Apple iPad Air 2020 & 2022 models (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on iPad Air 256GB & 64GB tablets (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 30% on Apple iPad Air tablets & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the top-rated iPad Air (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Apple iPad Air and accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save on Apple iPad mini tablets (ATT.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on the iPad mini 2021 model (Verizon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 22% on the Apple iPad mini (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on the iPad mini (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on iPad mini 64GB & 256GB models (BHPhotoVideo.com) – Get this deal>>
Searching for more savings? Click here to browse all the active deals available at Walmart. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple’s release schedule for this year included the iPad 10th generation, iPad Air 5th generation, and iPad Pro 6th generation. There’s no word yet on the latest iPad mini, though. All models are beefed up with the latest system on chips for improved performance. The iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets offer the best performance, featuring the Apple M2 chip. The base iPad is equipped with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, while the iPad Air features the Apple M1 chip under the hood.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)