Black Friday DJI Deals 2022: Early DJI Air 2S, Mavic, Mini, Avata & More Drone Sales Reported by The Consumer Post

Save on DJI drone deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with the latest DJI Avata & Air 2S drone and Osmo camera offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest early DJI deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top DJI Mavic 3 & Air 2, Mini 2, Mini 3, Mini 3 Pro, Mini SE & more offers. Access the latest deals listed below.
Best DJI Deals:
- Save on a wide range of DJI drones (DJI Mavic, Mini & more), accessories & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save on DJI Mini drones (Mini 2, 3, 3 Pro & more), combos & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save on DJI Mavic drones, accessories & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $300 on DJI drones, combos & accessories (B&HPhotoVideo.com)
Best DJI Mini Deals:
- Save on DJI Mini drones, combos, kits & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save on the top-rated DJI Mini 3 drones, bundles & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save on the DJI Mini 2 drones, combos, accessories & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on DJI Mini 3 Pro drones, accessories & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save on the DJI Mini SE drone & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save on DJI Mini drones, combo kits & accessories (B&HPhotoVideo.com)
Best DJI Mavic & Air Deals:
- Save on a wide range of DJI Mavic drones, accessories & combos (Walmart.com)
- Save on DJI Mavic 3 drones, chargers, bundles & more (Walmart.com)
- Save on the DJI Mavic Air 2, Air 2 combos & more (Walmart.com)
- Save on the DJI Air 2S including 4K drone bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save on top-rated DJI Mavic drones & combos (B&HPhotoVideo.com)
- Save up to $80 on the DJI Mavic Air, Mavic Air 2, Air 2S & more (B&HPhotoVideo.com)
For more live deals, click here to shop at Walmart and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save money this holiday season by getting the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser add-on is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)