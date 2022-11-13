Black Friday Car Seat, Stroller, Baby Monitor & Crib Deals (2022): Early UPPAbaby, Graco, Owlet, Nanit & More Sales Compared by Retail Egg

Save on car seat, stroller, baby monitor & crib deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, featuring discounts on double strollers, car seats, cribs, baby monitor bundles & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a review of the best early car seat, stroller, baby monitor & crib deals for Black Friday, including all the top savings on SNOO cribs & bassinets, UPPAbaby strollers, VAVA baby monitors and more baby gear. Find the latest deals listed below.
Best Car Seat Deals:
- Save up to 50% on car seats including 3-in-1 & all-in-one convertible car seats (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $135 on Graco car seats (SnugRide, SlimFit, 4Ever & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on car seats from top brands like Graco, Evenflo & UPPAbaby (buybuyBABY.com)
- Save up to 44% on infant & convertible car seats, boosters and more (AlbeeBaby.com)
- Save up to 20% on Diono car seats, accessories & strollers (Diono.com)
- Save up to $42 on Evenflo infant, child & convertible car seats (Evenflo.com)
Best Stroller Deals:
- Save up to 51% on a wide range of strollers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on strollers from top brands including Graco, UPPAbaby & Evenflo (buybuyBABY.com)
- Save up to 60% on lightweight & double strollers, all-in-one travel systems & more (AlbeeBaby.com)
- Save up to $30 on Mompush full-size, compact & double strollers and accessories (Mompush.com)
- Save up to 20% on UPPAbaby VISTA V2, CRUZ V2 & MINU strollers and more (buybuyBABY.com)
- Save up to 20% on UPPAbaby strollers (AlbeeBaby.com)
Best Baby Monitor Deals:
- Save up to 35% on baby monitors & cameras, bundles & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 35% on a wide range of baby monitors (video, audio, breathing & more) (buybuyBABY.com)
- Save up to 76% on baby monitors & accessories from Nanit, Owlet & more (AlbeeBaby.com)
- Shop VAVA baby monitors, bundles & add-on cameras (VAVA.com)
- Save up to 30% on Nanit Pro baby monitor cameras, accessories & bundles (Nanit.com)
- Shop Owlet baby cameras, baby monitoring systems & accessories (OwletCare.com)
Best Baby Crib & Bassinet Deals:
- Save up to $50 on SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinets, bassinet sheets, swaddles & accessories (HappiestBaby.com)
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of baby cribs & bassinets (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $165 on full-size & mini cribs, crib & changer combos and more (buybuyBABY.com)
- Save up to 25% on bassinets from top brands including Graco, Chicco & 4Moms (AlbeeBaby.com) – Getthis deal>>
- Shop 4Moms mamaRoo sleep bassinets & breeze plus baby bassinets (4Moms.com)
- Shop Arm’s Reach co-sleeper bassinets, bedding & accessories (ArmsReach.com)
- Save up to $117 on Guava Family Lotus Travel Crib & Bassinet Conversion Kit sets (GuavaFamily.com)
More Baby Gear Deals:
- Save up to 25% on Nesting Days carriers (Black, Polka Dot & more) (NestingDays.com)
- Save up to 40% on WildBird ring sling baby carriers & aerial carriers (WildBird.co)
- Save up to 33% on Momcozy wearable & portable breast pumps and accessories (Momcozy.com)
- Save up to 35% on baby clothes including onesies & pajamas (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>
- Save up to $46 on Egg baby clothes (tops, bottoms, onesies & more) (EggNewYork.com)
- Save up to 22% on diapers from top brands like Huggies, Pampers & DYPER (Walmart.com)
