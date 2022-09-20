<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Black Box Partners With Juniper Networks to Move Wi-Fi Beyond NextGen
Business Wire

Black Box Partners With Juniper Networks to Move Wi-Fi Beyond NextGen

di Business Wire

DALLAS & MUMBAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AINetworks–Black Box®, a leading Global Solutions Integrator (GSI), announced today that it has formed a Strategic Alliance Partnership with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, to provide the most advanced Wi-Fi and LAN networks available. The partnership allows Black Box to drive innovation in connectivity, giving superior data and networking options. Black Box explains that networks using Beyond NextGen technology — AI-based Juniper Mist Wi-Fi and LAN cloud services — maintain the simplicity of Wi-Fi and wired networking while leveraging superior outcomes in data management, transfer, system maintenance and automated diagnostics.

Speaking of their new global partnership, Jim McKenna, vice president of strategic partnerships for Black Box, explains, “We’re tremendously excited to form a global alliance with Juniper. They are a recognized market leader in secure AI-driven networks.” He adds, “System deployment and integration into existing and complex infrastructures utilizing cloud-based services and AI operability is the future. Juniper has proven themselves to be the true innovators in that realm, so our partnership is a natural fit for our respective organizations and clients.”

Enterprise director of solutions at Black Box, Juned Noonari, continues, “Global integrators are challenged foremost to provide ease-of-deployment, uniformity, and predictability. Our Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) provides a futuristic approach toward the highest-quality service and the ability to preempt problems. We know of no other company on the cutting edge of that technology than Juniper. Our partnership is a welcomed one.”

Thomas Desrues, vice president of alliances at Juniper, explains, “Our industry-leading Mist AI and cloud technology utilizes a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science techniques to optimize user experiences and to simplify operations across the wireless, wired and SD-WAN domains. Black Box’s expertise in this space and trusted relationships with Fortune 1000 enterprise companies make Black Box an ideal partner as we move this technology into the forefront of what is truly possible.”

Black Box designs, builds, and manages a full range of wireless technologies to support connected enterprises, delivering superior digital workplace connectivity across multiple industries. Forward-thinking clients turn toward Black Box to help incorporate Beyond NextGen data transfer into existing and future networks.

More information about Black Box and the company’s global solutions integration services is available at www.blackbox.com.

Black Box® is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses across the globe.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc.

PR Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/220920-BB_Juniper_Networks.docx

Image: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/Jim_McKenna.jpg
Jim McKenna, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Black Box

Image: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/juned_pic.jpg
Juned Noonari, Enterprise Director of Solutions at Black Box

Image: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/Thomas_D_headshot.jpeg
Thomas Desrues, Vice President of Alliances at Juniper

Contacts

Black Box Contact
Cassidy Huff

Marketing Communications Program Manager

Phone: +1. 512.908.4854

Email: cassidy.huff@blackbox.com

Agency Contact
Carolyn Archambault

Wall Street Communications

Phone: +1.801.266.0077

Email: carolyn@wallstcom.com

Articoli correlati

SirionLabs Named Gold Medalist and Leader in 2022 SoftwareReviews Contract Lifecycle Management Data Quadrant

Business Wire Business Wire -
SoftwareReviews’ in-depth analysis of end-user data and insights for the enterprise contract management market recognizes SirionLabs as the highest...
Continua a leggere

Metallicus announces supercharged Metal Pay API, to allow Banks & Fintechs to offer Cryptocurrencies

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fully customizable, revenue-generating, with a wide selection of the top 100 tokens SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metallicus, a leader in digital assets...
Continua a leggere

Monnit Wins Two 2022 IoT Innovator Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALTA Sensors Honored for Transforming the IoT in Key Industries SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IIoT--Monnit is a winner in two categories...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SirionLabs Named Gold Medalist and Leader in 2022 SoftwareReviews Contract Lifecycle Management Data Quadrant

Business Wire