Black Box Partners With Juniper Networks to Move Wi-Fi Beyond NextGen

DALLAS & MUMBAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AINetworks–Black Box®, a leading Global Solutions Integrator (GSI), announced today that it has formed a Strategic Alliance Partnership with Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, to provide the most advanced Wi-Fi and LAN networks available. The partnership allows Black Box to drive innovation in connectivity, giving superior data and networking options. Black Box explains that networks using Beyond NextGen technology — AI-based Juniper Mist Wi-Fi and LAN cloud services — maintain the simplicity of Wi-Fi and wired networking while leveraging superior outcomes in data management, transfer, system maintenance and automated diagnostics.

Speaking of their new global partnership, Jim McKenna, vice president of strategic partnerships for Black Box, explains, “We’re tremendously excited to form a global alliance with Juniper. They are a recognized market leader in secure AI-driven networks.” He adds, “System deployment and integration into existing and complex infrastructures utilizing cloud-based services and AI operability is the future. Juniper has proven themselves to be the true innovators in that realm, so our partnership is a natural fit for our respective organizations and clients.”

Enterprise director of solutions at Black Box, Juned Noonari, continues, “Global integrators are challenged foremost to provide ease-of-deployment, uniformity, and predictability. Our Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) provides a futuristic approach toward the highest-quality service and the ability to preempt problems. We know of no other company on the cutting edge of that technology than Juniper. Our partnership is a welcomed one.”

Thomas Desrues, vice president of alliances at Juniper, explains, “Our industry-leading Mist AI and cloud technology utilizes a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science techniques to optimize user experiences and to simplify operations across the wireless, wired and SD-WAN domains. Black Box’s expertise in this space and trusted relationships with Fortune 1000 enterprise companies make Black Box an ideal partner as we move this technology into the forefront of what is truly possible.”

Black Box designs, builds, and manages a full range of wireless technologies to support connected enterprises, delivering superior digital workplace connectivity across multiple industries. Forward-thinking clients turn toward Black Box to help incorporate Beyond NextGen data transfer into existing and future networks.

More information about Black Box and the company’s global solutions integration services is available at www.blackbox.com.

Black Box® is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses across the globe.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc.

PR Link: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/220920-BB_Juniper_Networks.docx

Image: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/Jim_McKenna.jpg

Jim McKenna, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Black Box

Image: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/juned_pic.jpg

Juned Noonari, Enterprise Director of Solutions at Black Box

Image: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/Thomas_D_headshot.jpeg

Thomas Desrues, Vice President of Alliances at Juniper

Contacts

Black Box Contact

Cassidy Huff



Marketing Communications Program Manager



Phone: +1. 512.908.4854



Email: cassidy.huff@blackbox.com

Agency Contact

Carolyn Archambault



Wall Street Communications



Phone: +1.801.266.0077



Email: carolyn@wallstcom.com