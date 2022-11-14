Black Box Intelligence Announces GuestXM™, Defining Next Generation of Customer Experience Management for Restaurants

New platform enables multi-location restaurants to quickly and accurately predict and respond to customer needs and local market trends at scale to grow their businesses.





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Box Intelligence™, the leading performance benchmarking provider for the restaurant industry, today announced GuestXM™, the first Customer Experience Management Platform (CEM) purpose-built for the restaurant industry.

Designed to help multi-location organizations grow their business through superior experiences, GuestXM™ combines industry-leading listening engines, local market analytics, predictive intelligence, and location-level reputation management into a single platform.

With the platform, multi-unit restaurants are able to efficiently collect, manage, and respond to omnichannel customer feedback at the local, regional, and national level and identify root causes associated with back and front of house operations, workforce conditions, and local market trends.

The launch of the customer experience management platform comes as restaurants struggle to keep up with and respond to changing guest expectations amid turbulent economic conditions that have caused sales and traffic growth rates to slow considerably.

To stay competitive and grow, restaurants have to operate with excellence and deliver on increasingly nuanced guest needs – with speed.

“Consumer expectations have changed and the restaurant experience must change with it,” said David Cantu, CEO of Black Box Intelligence. “There is an incredible amount of data and information available – but without technology – it’s nearly impossible for a restaurant to make sense of or manage the omni-channel feedback, much less take any measurable action at the store-level. That all changes with GuestXM™. It’s the first platform of its kind to deliver a path forward – to bring together reputation management, omni-channel listening, sentiment analysis, and competitive benchmarks for the restaurant industry.”

“Black Box has always been about guiding the restaurant industry to operate with purpose, whether it’s workforce compensation and benefits, or by uncovering the different reasons why guests return or not. We’re excited to have greater control of what we do with that information to improve our overall brand performance with the launch of GuestXM.” – Brad Jacobus, Head of Marketing, Jim n Nick’s

The GuestXM Platform will be generally available in January 2023. Black Box Intelligence executives and product leadership will debut the full power of the platform during next year’s Best Practices Conference, Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2023.

About Black Box Intelligence

Black Box Intelligence™ is the leading data and insights provider of restaurant workforce, guest, and financial performance. Leveraging the largest and most reliable set of restaurant data in the marketplace, Black Box Intelligence introduces customer experience management platform, GuestXM, built specifically for the hospitality industry. Black Box Intelligence delivers insights on more than 300 companies across 6 segments, over 2.4 million employees and $153 billion in annual sales to transform the way restaurants run the business. Black Box Intelligence is also the producer of the Global Best Practices Conference held annually in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at blackboxintelligence.com.

