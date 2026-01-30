Bitwarden Reveals 2026 Data Privacy Week Survey Results to Uncover Top Privacy Apps

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitwarden Media Advisory:

What: Bitwarden launched a new survey on January 15, 2026, ahead of Data Privacy Week, to gather recommendations on the top privacy-centric apps from thousands of users within the Bitwarden community. The annual Data Privacy Week survey sheds light on the most popular data privacy tools across nine categories: web browser, email, email alias provider, search engine, messaging app, authenticator, notes app, adblocker, and VPN. The survey also uncovered concerns around navigating data privacy and AI use.

The winners for each category were:

- Brave for web browser

- Proton Mail for email service

- SimpleLogin for email alias provider

- DuckDuckGo for search engine

- Signal for messaging app

- The integrated Bitwarden authenticator for authenticator

- Obsidian for notes app

- uBlock Origin for ad blocker

Why: The Bitwarden trusted open source model attracts a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts with a wealth of knowledge on how to stay safe online. As such, Bitwarden conducts the annual Data Privacy Week survey to surface community expertise and uncover the top data privacy apps users can add to their stack.

Who: Survey results come from the broader Bitwarden community across social media platforms, including X, Reddit, LinkedIn, Facebook, and the Bitwarden Community Forums.

The survey information benefits all consumers and businesses looking to maintain a stronger security and privacy posture.

When: The survey ran from Jan 15 - 28. Bitwarden announced the final results on Jan 29.

Where: Survey URL: https://forms.bitwarden.com/dataprivacy2026

