Bitwarden Enhances Premium and Families Plans With Proactive Security Protections for All Users

Bitwarden, the trusted leader in password, passkey, and secrets management, today announced significant enhancements to Bitwarden Premium and Families plans, introducing new protections that empower individuals and families to identify risks earlier and take action before accounts are compromised.

The expanded plans reflect a shift beyond basic password management toward proactive identity security, addressing phishing, weak, reused or exposed credentials, and access risks that continue to drive account compromise.

Strengthening protection against modern credential threats

The enhanced Premium and Families plans introduce new capabilities to surface risk at the moment it matters and guide users towards safer outcomes, including:

Vault health alerts surface weak, reused, or exposed passwords directly within the vault, helping users identify credential risks across accounts.

surface weak, reused, or exposed passwords directly within the vault, helping users identify credential risks across accounts. Password coaching guides users through replacing at-risk passwords with strong, unique alternatives at the point of use, reducing exposure without added friction.

guides users through replacing at-risk passwords with strong, unique alternatives at the point of use, reducing exposure without added friction. Expanded secure storage increases encrypted attachment capacity by five times (up to 5 GB), supporting secure storage of documents, backup codes, and sensitive files.

increases encrypted attachment capacity by five times (up to 5 GB), supporting secure storage of documents, backup codes, and sensitive files. Expanded two-step login flexibility allows up to 10 security keys, including hardware keys, biometrics, and passkeys.

allows up to 10 security keys, including hardware keys, biometrics, and passkeys. Phishing blocker (coming soon) proactively detects and blocks malicious websites before credentials can be captured, adding protection against increasingly sophisticated impersonation attacks.

Together, these enhancements enable individuals and families to move beyond passive password management to proactive credential protection across everyday online activity. These features are available immediately for Premium and Families subscribers.

Building on an established security foundation

The updated plans build on existing Premium capabilities, including secure sharing with Bitwarden Send, email alias and masking integrations across multiple providers, passkey support based on FIDO2 and WebAuthn standards, vault encryption, and broad platform support across devices and operating systems.

These additions extend protections while enhancing usability, reinforcing the Bitwarden approach to making strong security practical for all users.

Updated subscriptions reflect expanded capabilities

To reflect the expanded security features and ongoing product development, pricing for Premium and Families plans has been updated. Premium is available for $1.65 per month and Families is available at $3.99 per month for up to six users.

All existing subscribers will receive 15 days’ notice prior to renewal before updated pricing takes effect. Existing premium subscribers and eligible legacy Families 2019 subscribers will receive a one-time 25% loyalty discount on the first renewal at the new rate.

Continued commitment to accessible security

Bitwarden continues to offer free password and passkey management with unlimited logins across unlimited devices, a free standalone authenticator app, and a free two-person organization for secure sharing. Self-hosted options remain available, including the recently introduced Bitwarden lite deployment for lightweight, flexible self-hosting.

For more information on Premium and Families plan enhancements, visit: https://bitwarden.com/blog/bitwarden-launches-enhanced-premium-plan/.

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden equips enterprises and individuals with the power to securely manage and share information online with trusted open source security solutions. With a password manager for everyone, users can easily manage their entire online identity anywhere. Bitwarden Secrets Manager and Passwordless.dev enhance developer secrets security and streamline passkey development for end users and workforce authentication. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden serves over 50,000 businesses and more than 10 million users worldwide across 180 countries in 50+ languages. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

