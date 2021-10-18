BitTrunks Announces the Release of World’s First-Ever NFT Art Made by an Elephant

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitTrunks www.bittrunks.com, the NFT-branch of Elephant Art Online (EAO) www.elephantartonline.com, today announced the debut of its NFT (non-fungible token) initial release featuring the world’s first NFT created by an elephant. The NFT artwork was produced by Tunwa (TW), a 7-year-old elephant who was born and raised at the Maetaeng Elephant Park & Clinic in Chiang Mai, Thailand.





This 1 of 1 NFT, unlike anything seen by the art world before, will include video and photos of TW skillfully manipulating paintbrushes with his trunk under the direction of his mahout elephant keeper while creating a one-of-a-kind Tree of Life painting. The NFT will also provide additional value-added content including outtakes of TW painting, a day-in-the-life of TW interacting with other elephants in his habitat and a digitally verifiable certificate of authenticity of the painting (QR Code).

The exclusive TW release marks BitTrunks’ entrance into the crypto marketplace. To place a bid on the visually stunning 1-of-1 TW Tree of Life item please visit the BitTrunks page on OpenSea https://opensea.io/bittrunks. The auction is set to open on October 28, 2021, at 9:30 AM ET and to close on November 4, 2021, at 12 PM EST. The winner will receive ownership of the NFT along with a tangible canvas of the painting and a certificate of authenticity encased in an attractive plexiglass frame.

Click the link to see elephant artists in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNTbaXnrLl8

“We are thrilled to present to collectors and investors alike the first tokenized painting made by the most talented and artistic elephant in the world,” said Dwain Schenck, co-head of BitTrunks. “This marks a first in the NFT space for the world’s largest land mammal to create a non-fungible token whose qualities rivals that of a human artist. This is also a historically-unique investment opportunity where a portion of the sales proceeds will help support the elephant park where TW lives alongside more than 80 other elephants, as well as the lifesaving medical clinic run by the park.”

Reuters recently reported that sales volumes of NFTs surged to $10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up more than eightfold from the previous quarter, according to data from market tracker DappRadar.

BitTrunks plans to offer three additional collections with 10 NFTs in each collection. See details below:

Collection 1 (10 natural NFTs sold individually)

Collection 2 (10 vectorized NFTs sold individually)

Collection 3 (10 animated NFTs sold individually)

BitTrunks will continue to surprise the NFT community with regular exclusive releases that are aimed towards investor collectors who are looking for long and short-term gains in the lucrative NFT market. “Our aim is to create a unique offering that will act as a profitable investment vehicle while at the same time generate needed funds for our elephant park and clinic to survive and thrive,” said Schenck.

Authentic paintings made by elephants can also be purchased online at Elephant Art Online www.elephantartonline.com. Elephant Art Online is the original seller of elephant paintings from Thailand and home of world-famous Suda the Elephant as featured on The Joe Rogan Experience and in The New York Times. The buyer receives photos and a video of the painting being produced in addition to a certificate of authenticity (QR Code) to accompany the work of art. Elephant Art Online provides free worldwide shipping.

About BitTrunks:

For additional information visit: www.bittrunks.com

About Elephant Art Online:

Elephant Art Online is the original seller of Elephant Art in Thailand, created at the Maetaeng Elephant Park & Clinic in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Maetaeng Elephant Park was formed in 1996 to aid elephants now free but with nowhere to go after the 1989 ban on logging in Thailand. Seeing increased numbers of elephants forced to roam city streets and take up work in the illegal logging trade, the park decided to create a safe and friendly work environment where visitors to the Kingdom of Thailand would be able to see these majestic animals up close and help support the park’s efforts. In 2000, elephant handlers started to humanely teach a few select elephants how to paint. The idea was to raise enough money so that the park could build an elephant hospital. This dream was achieved in 2006 when the park became the first government-licensed facility to operate an elephant hospital in Northern Thailand. For additional information visit: www.elephantartonline.com.

