Bitdefender Launches Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Suite for European and Australian Consumers

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today unveiled Bitdefender Premium Security Plus, a new security suite that provides industry-leading threat prevention and detection, a fully featured password manager to keep credentials safe, secure virtual private network (VPN) for online privacy, and 24/7 digital identity protection monitoring. The suite introduces the industry’s first Identity Protection Score service for European and Australian consumers that analyzes personal data breach history to determine how much of their sensitive data is available online, what their personal risk level is, and what corrective steps are needed to better protect their identity.

Consumer surveys reveal that at least one-third (33%) of Europeans have experienced identity theft, making it the second-most common type of fraud in Europe and causing more than €24 billion in financial damages in recent years. Online data breaches remain a prevalent source of identity theft, with more than 22 billion data records publicly exposed in breaches worldwide in 2021 alone. Yet, consumers continue to reuse passwords across online accounts and fewer than 30% use a VPN in their personal lives to secure web traffic and protect privacy when connecting to WiFi networks.

“As more daily activities are conducted online – from personal banking and finance, to shopping, telehealth and paying taxes – cybercriminals are increasing efforts to steal or hold valuable data for ransom,” said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. “The frequency of data breaches is driving consumer demand for real-time updates on how safe their identity and personal information is online. Bitdefender Premium Security Plus delivers complete peace of mind through advanced cybersecurity protection that prevents threats such as malware and phishing, while actively protecting the integrity of personal data from theft and misuse.”

Bitdefender Premium Security Plus is a comprehensive security suite that incorporates Total Security antivirus, Password Manager, Premium VPN, and Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection to protect consumers across computers and mobile devices. It prevents, detects and remediates cyber threats across multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. It features the industry’s first Identity Protection Score for European consumers, a proprietary feature that continuously monitors and reports on how data breaches may have affected their online identity and ways to mitigate damage. This “health” score is calculated by analyzing the user’s data breach exposure, including the number of data breaches they are linked to and the type of information compromised.

Key Features of Bitdefender Premium Security Plus:

Industry-Leading Threat Prevention — Bitdefender Premium Security Plus incorporates unbeatable antimalware (including ransomware ) detection to stop even the most sophisticated threats in their tracks. Bitdefender consistently earns top marks in independent, third-party tests for its advanced threat prevention, detection and response capabilities.

— Bitdefender Premium Security Plus incorporates unbeatable antimalware (including ) detection to stop even the most sophisticated threats in their tracks. Bitdefender consistently earns top marks in independent, third-party tests for its advanced threat prevention, detection and response capabilities. New Personal Identity Protection “Health” Score — 24/7 monitoring provides a real-time Identity Protection Score that helps consumers track and manage their digital footprint. This personalized, risk-level score helps consumers understand if their data has been compromised in a breach and provides recommended actions to prevent criminals from using credentials to drain financial accounts, open new lines of credit, commit medical or tax fraud, or other identity-based crimes.

— 24/7 monitoring provides a real-time Identity Protection Score that helps consumers track and manage their digital footprint. This personalized, risk-level score helps consumers understand if their data has been compromised in a breach and provides recommended actions to prevent criminals from using credentials to drain financial accounts, open new lines of credit, commit medical or tax fraud, or other identity-based crimes. Powerful Password Manager — A feature-rich password manager that generates and securely stores strong passwords to keep consumers’ online credentials safe. Automatically save and prefill credentials for regularly visited websites to streamline logins.

— A feature-rich password manager that generates and securely stores strong passwords to keep consumers’ online credentials safe. Automatically save and prefill credentials for regularly visited websites to streamline logins. Ultra Secure VPN — Secure VPN with unlimited traffic ensures enhanced online privacy by encrypting all incoming and outgoing web traffic for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices. Powerful device-wide ad blocker and anti-tracker technology prevents advertisers, websites and third parties from collecting data such as device type, location, web queries, shopping preferences and more.

— Secure VPN with unlimited traffic ensures enhanced online privacy by encrypting all incoming and outgoing web traffic for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices. Powerful device-wide ad blocker and anti-tracker technology prevents advertisers, websites and third parties from collecting data such as device type, location, web queries, shopping preferences and more. Continuous Identity Monitoring — Bitdefender continuously monitors social media, the internet and dark web to protect your sensitive information. Alerts are sent immediately when information leaks or fraud attempts are detected.

Availability

Bitdefender Premium Security Plus is available now as an annual or monthly subscription. Existing Bitdefender Premium Security customers with the Digital Identity Protection add-on will receive the latest product and service updates, including the new Identity Protection Score, in their valid subscription at no additional cost. For more information or to purchase, visit https://www.bitdefender.co.uk/solutions/premium-security.html.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

