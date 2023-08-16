Bitdefender Completes Acquisition of Horangi Cyber Security

Transaction Expands Bitdefender Product and Services Portfolio with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, Cloud Security Posture Management and Security Consulting Services

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Singapore-based Horangi Cyber Security. The acquisition expands the attack surface monitoring capabilities of Bitdefender’s product and services portfolio and allows business customers worldwide to overcome a broader range of cybersecurity challenges, including misconfiguration and vulnerability detection, governance, and compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.





“As multi-cloud adoption rapidly grows across all industries, organizations face an unprecedented struggle to efficiently manage thousands of configuration settings, permissions, identities, and entitlements to remain secure and compliant,” said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. “The acquisition of Horangi enables Bitdefender to help customers address these struggles head on and is a significant milestone in our security solution strategy, paving the way for continuing innovation.”

Bitdefender is enriching its GravityZone unified risk and security analytics platform with Horangi’s leading-edge Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solutions. This provides Bitdefender business customers, managed service provider (MSP) and channel partners with critical cloud security governance and compliance capabilities in addition to market leading threat prevention, protection, attack detection, and incident response.

“We are seeing strong interest from organizations looking to consolidate their modern endpoint security and multi-cloud infrastructure security controls, driven by an increased need of comprehensive attack surface monitoring triggered by the adoption and reliance on cloud infrastructure and cloud-native microservices to digitally transform and support their businesses,” said Michael Suby, research vice president, security and trust at IDC. “The acquisition of Horangi helps Bitdefender bolster its GravityZone platform with critical adjacent product and services that position the company well for future growth as more organizations look to adopt these technologies and increase their cyber resilience.”

In a recent independent global survey of 400 IT and cybersecurity professionals, extending cybersecurity capabilities across environments (on-premises, cloud, hybrid) and the complexity of security solutions are their top challenges (both at 43%), followed closely by a lack of necessary security skill sets (36%). The addition of Horangi’s capabilities to the Bitdefender portfolio will empower customers to successfully address these challenges.

The acquisition of Horangi also brings with it a world class cybersecurity services practice, including an expert team of CREST-certified security analysts, penetration testers, red teams, and security consultants. The Horangi services portfolio will complement and extend Bitdefender’s Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services, adding to an already elite team of advanced cybersecurity practitioners who detect, validate, and stop attacks in real-time (24X7) for business customers across the globe.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Horangi,” said Paul Hadjy, co-founder and CEO of Horangi Cyber Security. “Our strategic initiative with Bitdefender aligns perfectly with our founding vision for the company – to protect businesses from cybercrime. Together, there are enormous opportunities ahead for our business and for our customers.”

Transaction Details

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

