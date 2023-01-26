<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Birdeye Launches Appointments Solution for Dental Practices

Birdeye Appointments brings scheduling and reminders into one digital platform for dentists and their patients

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Birdeye, the leading all-in-one reputation and digital customer experience platform, announced the launch of Birdeye Appointments at the Yankee Dental Congress in Boston. Birdeye Appointments gives dental practices an easy-to-use, end-to-end appointment management solution designed to help dental practices reach new patients, book more appointments, automate reminders, and reduce appointment no-shows.

“Patients today demand digital experiences when it comes to finding, choosing and booking a visit with a dentist,” said Dr. Leonard Tau, Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry and General Manager of Birdeye’s Dental Vertical. “They want the freedom to book their appointments through digital channels in a way that is convenient for them. Birdeye Appointments makes this process effortless for the patient, saves time for the practice’s front office, and makes it easy for dentists to engage patients on communications channels they prefer, like text, email and web chat.”

Consumers’ habits have changed post-COVID, and they now demand a digital experience from their healthcare providers. A Birdeye study found that 80% of patients prefer a doctor who offers online scheduling, and it improves patient recall by 10% – 15%. Birdeye Appointments now allows dental practices to provide scheduling when it is convenient for patients, any time of day.

“We designed Birdeye Appointments so that dentists can offer more convenient choices to their patients in booking appointments and to automate reminders and recalls,” said Anil Panguluri, Senior Vice President of Products at Birdeye. “Adding Appointments enhances Birdeye’s all-in-one digital customer experience platform, including best-in-class software to manage reviews, listings, referrals, messaging, payments, surveys, and insights for dentists of all sizes.”

Birdeye’s digital customer experience platform is trusted by more than 7,500 dentists worldwide. To learn more about Birdeye Appointments or to view a demo, visit www.birdeye.com/appointment-scheduling-online/.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading all-in-one digital customer experience platform trusted by over 100,000 local brands and businesses. Founded in 2012 by Naveen and Neeraj Gupta, Birdeye is based in Palo Alto, CA, and backed by investors Marc Benioff, Jerry Yang, and Accel-KKR. Learn more at birdeye.com.

