Home Business Wire Bird Secures Permit Extensions, Expands to New U.S. Cities
Business Wire

Bird Secures Permit Extensions, Expands to New U.S. Cities

di Business Wire

U.S. Cities from San Diego to Newark Extend Shared e-Mobility Programs with Bird before Students Return to Campus for Fall Semester

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#micromobilityBird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally-friendly electric transportation, today announced that cities including San Diego, California, Memphis, Tennessee, and Newark, New Jersey, as well as Durham, North Carolina and Louisville, Kentucky, will extend their shared e-mobility programs with Bird. The company today also announced it will soon return to Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as expand to Bradenton, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, the University of Oregon and Eugene, Oregon, and UNC Wilmington, North Carolina, before students return to college campuses for the fall semester.


Bird partners with cities and universities to offer students, residents and visitors eco-friendly transportation alternatives in more than 450 communities globally. Growing interest from higher education institutions to provide students and surrounding communities with access to shared micro-EVs such as e-scooters and e-bikes highlights continued demand for affordable, efficient and low-emission transportation.

Bird is honored to be the trusted micromobility partner to more than 130 universities nationwide,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President of Global Policy, Bird. “We are committed to delivering shared e-mobility programs that address last-mile needs for students, residents and visitors alike.”

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro-electric vehicles to riders in more than 450 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and also via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Contacts

Investor
Karen Tan

investor@bird.co

Media
press@bird.co

Articoli correlati

CyrusOne names Michael Nudelman SVP of Project Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyrusOne, a leading global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the-art digital infrastructure solutions, has hired...
Continua a leggere

Intuit Reports Strong Full Year Results and Sets Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Full year revenue grew 32 percent, 24 percent excluding Mailchimp MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology...
Continua a leggere

Lattice Extends Product Portfolio with Introduction of CertusPro-NX FPGAs Optimized for Automotive Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
‒ Delivering AEC-Q100 qualified advanced system bandwidth and memory capabilities, leadership power efficiency, performance, in a smallest-in-class form factor...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CyrusOne names Michael Nudelman SVP of Project Development

Business Wire