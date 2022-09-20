Bird Launches Nationwide College Ambassador Program, Further Expanding Campus Reach

‘Bird U’ is an Industry First Loyalty Program To Further Drive Engagement as Bird Leads the Industry with a Portfolio of 140 University Campuses

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#micromobility–Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in eco-friendly transportation, today announced the launch of its College Ambassador Program ‘Bird U’, an industry first rewards program that will see students at university cities including Austin, Los Angeles, D.C., Atlanta and more rewarded for using and sharing eco-friendly ways to travel around campus and the city.





This one-of-a-kind initiative comes as Bird continues to experience growing interest from higher education institutions to provide students and surrounding communities with access to shared micro-EVs. Bird has seen double-digit rider growth during the back to school period across the U.S., providing e-scooters as a last-mile solution to 140 campuses today, the highest of any operator.

‘Bird U’ Ambassadors will receive discounts off each journey and earn ‘Ride Points’ simply by sharing their own personal coupon code with friends and classmates. Ambassadors are also encouraged to share their own experiences with safe and responsible riding by posting content on social media and other sites.

“ We have seen first hand the popularity and increased demand for our e-scooters on university campuses nationwide,” said Brian Buccella, Senior Vice President of Global Policy, Bird. “ Engaging with students via our Bird U College Ambassador Program not only rewards their loyalty but also helps to make their city more liveable for their peers, visitors and residents alike.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Bird U Loyalty Program next semester should contact the Bird team at campus-ambassadors@bird.co

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally-friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro-electric vehicles to riders in more than 450 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and also via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Contacts

Investor

Karen Tan



investor@bird.co

Media

press@bird.co