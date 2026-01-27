BioMed Realty Promotes Three Senior Leaders Supporting Long-Term Growth in Life Science and Technology Real Estate

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioMed Realty (the “Company”), a Blackstone portfolio company and the largest private operator of real estate for the life science and technology industries, announced today the promotions of three senior officers:

Allyn Aguirre to Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer;

Andrew Laing to Senior Vice President, Asset Management; and

Kevin Tremblay to Senior Vice President, Leasing, West Coast Markets.

“Allyn, Andrew and Kevin have each demonstrated deep expertise, long-standing commitment and strong leadership as they’ve taken on increasing levels of responsibility for over a decade supporting the Company’s growth into an industry leader,” said BioMed Realty CEO Tim Schoen. “Their contributions across our commercial, corporate, and asset management capabilities are integral to our ability to deliver reliable, high-performing environments that support our tenants’ innovation and long-term success.”

Allyn Aguirre is now Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, after previously serving as Senior Vice President, Accounting and Treasury. In this role, Ms. Aguirre will oversee the Company’s accounting, treasury, and financial reporting functions. She joined BioMed Realty in 2011 and has supported the Company’s growth through acquisitions, development, and capital markets transactions.

Andrew Laing is now Senior Vice President, Asset Management, after previously serving as Vice President, Asset Management. Since joining BioMed Realty in 2012, Mr. Laing has strengthened the Company’s asset management and investment capabilities, while assuming increasing leadership responsibilities across the portfolio.

Kevin Tremblay is now Senior Vice President, Leasing, West Coast Markets, after previously serving as Senior Vice President, Leasing, California Markets. He joined the Company in 2013 and has played a key role in advancing BioMed Realty’s leasing strategy, initially in San Diego and now across four West Coast markets. In his expanded role, Mr. Tremblay will lead leasing activities throughout San Diego, the Bay Area, Seattle, and Boulder, representing more than 9 million square feet of operating assets.

“Allyn, Andrew and Kevin exemplify our collaborative, capable, and accountable culture, and in their expanded roles they will have an increasing impact on our clients, investment performance and financial results of the Company,” Schoen added. “It’s rewarding to see our senior leaders continue to grow and expand their careers, and these promotions reflect BioMed Realty’s continued investment in developing exceptional leaders across our organization.”

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty is the largest privately owned operator of real estate for the life science and technology industries in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company operates 17.3 million square feet of purpose-built laboratory and office space across the world’s top innovation hubs, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder, and Cambridge, U.K. With an additional 1.5 million square feet of Class A properties under development, BioMed Realty delivers flexible, reliable, and sustainable environments designed to accelerate discovery and keep world-changing work moving. Backed by more than 20 years of experience and the strength of being a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company, BioMed Realty provides the confidence and partnership that fuel life-enhancing and world-changing innovation. To learn more, visit www.biomedrealty.com.

