BioIntelliSense Joins Polaris Dawn Mission to Advance Understanding of Human Health in Space

In partnership with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), the BioButton® medical-grade wearable device will monitor physiologic biometrics during the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced its partnership with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to further understanding of human health in space. The BioButton® medical grade wearable device will be used for commercial spaceflight research programs and notably during the upcoming five-day Polaris Dawn mission. This historic mission will be flown by SpaceX and is scheduled to launch after March 2023. Medical and scientific research on human health in space promotes the advancement of translational technologies by adapting known technology for space applications, and by using space-based insights to improve healthcare at home.

“BioIntelliSense has proudly gained industry recognition for its innovative and comprehensive portfolio of continuous multi-parameter monitoring solutions for application in the acute care environment, at home settings and now, in the next frontier of space,” said James Mault, MD, founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “As a lifelong space exploration enthusiast, it is a tremendous honor to be working with TRISH on health research that can benefit astronauts and crews during commercial space flight and for the BioButton devices to be part of the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission.”

The BioButton multi-parameter device is designed to be worn on the upper left chest and will passively capture trending physiologic and movement data from the Polaris Dawn crew during its milestone mission. The future of healthcare is here. Today, the BioIntelliSense Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and clinical intelligence solution is commercially available and rapidly adopted by acute and post-acute providers in the U.S. along with select international markets.

“TRISH is proud to partner with innovative healthcare technology leaders like BioIntelliSense as we further our understanding of human health in space,” said James Hury, TRISH Chief Innovation Officer and Deputy Director. “Our EXPAND (Enhancing eXploration and ANalog Definition) commercial spaceflight health research platform provides unique opportunities to rapidly test technologies in orbit, as well as collect new datapoints on the health impact of spaceflight for a wider, more diverse population.”

BioIntelliSense (Booth #5025) and TRISH (Space Health Pavilion #2636) will be showcasing the BioButton wearable device and clinical intelligence solution at the premier HLTH 2022 conference November 13 – 16 in Las Vegas, NV.

For the latest news and information on how BioIntelliSense is making early detection simple™ through medical-grade wearable technology and cost-effective data services, visit our website at biointellisense.com and follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BIOINTELLISENSE

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for remote patient monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The medical-grade BioButton® wearable device makes remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade remote care from in-hospital to home.

Learn how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services by visiting our website at biointellisense.com. Follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

ABOUT TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE for SPACE HEALTH (TRISH)

Led by Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Space Medicine, TRISH is a consortium that includes partners Caltech and MIT. NASA recently awarded the Institute a six-year extension to further its work by delivering disruptive solutions to mitigate biomedical risks for human exploration while advancing terrestrial health technologies. Learn more about TRISH at bcm.edu/spacehealth and follow the Institute on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@BCMSpaceHealth).

Contacts

Eric Schudiske, BioIntelliSense



eric@s2spr.com

Rachael Dempsey, TRISH



Rachael.Dempsey@bcm.edu