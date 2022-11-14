<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BioIntelliSense Joins Polaris Dawn Mission to Advance Understanding of Human Health in...
Business Wire

BioIntelliSense Joins Polaris Dawn Mission to Advance Understanding of Human Health in Space

di Business Wire

In partnership with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), the BioButton® medical-grade wearable device will monitor physiologic biometrics during the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioIntelliSense, Inc., a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced its partnership with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to further understanding of human health in space. The BioButton® medical grade wearable device will be used for commercial spaceflight research programs and notably during the upcoming five-day Polaris Dawn mission. This historic mission will be flown by SpaceX and is scheduled to launch after March 2023. Medical and scientific research on human health in space promotes the advancement of translational technologies by adapting known technology for space applications, and by using space-based insights to improve healthcare at home.

“BioIntelliSense has proudly gained industry recognition for its innovative and comprehensive portfolio of continuous multi-parameter monitoring solutions for application in the acute care environment, at home settings and now, in the next frontier of space,” said James Mault, MD, founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “As a lifelong space exploration enthusiast, it is a tremendous honor to be working with TRISH on health research that can benefit astronauts and crews during commercial space flight and for the BioButton devices to be part of the upcoming Polaris Dawn mission.”

The BioButton multi-parameter device is designed to be worn on the upper left chest and will passively capture trending physiologic and movement data from the Polaris Dawn crew during its milestone mission. The future of healthcare is here. Today, the BioIntelliSense Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform and clinical intelligence solution is commercially available and rapidly adopted by acute and post-acute providers in the U.S. along with select international markets.

“TRISH is proud to partner with innovative healthcare technology leaders like BioIntelliSense as we further our understanding of human health in space,” said James Hury, TRISH Chief Innovation Officer and Deputy Director. “Our EXPAND (Enhancing eXploration and ANalog Definition) commercial spaceflight health research platform provides unique opportunities to rapidly test technologies in orbit, as well as collect new datapoints on the health impact of spaceflight for a wider, more diverse population.”

BioIntelliSense (Booth #5025) and TRISH (Space Health Pavilion #2636) will be showcasing the BioButton wearable device and clinical intelligence solution at the premier HLTH 2022 conference November 13 – 16 in Las Vegas, NV.

For the latest news and information on how BioIntelliSense is making early detection simple™ through medical-grade wearable technology and cost-effective data services, visit our website at biointellisense.com and follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ABOUT BIOINTELLISENSE

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for remote patient monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The medical-grade BioButton® wearable device makes remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade remote care from in-hospital to home.

Learn how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services by visiting our website at biointellisense.com. Follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

ABOUT TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE for SPACE HEALTH (TRISH)

Led by Baylor College of Medicine’s Center for Space Medicine, TRISH is a consortium that includes partners Caltech and MIT. NASA recently awarded the Institute a six-year extension to further its work by delivering disruptive solutions to mitigate biomedical risks for human exploration while advancing terrestrial health technologies. Learn more about TRISH at bcm.edu/spacehealth and follow the Institute on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@BCMSpaceHealth).

Contacts

Eric Schudiske, BioIntelliSense

eric@s2spr.com

Rachael Dempsey, TRISH

Rachael.Dempsey@bcm.edu

Articoli correlati

T-Mobile Lights Up Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G Nationwide

Business Wire Business Wire -
What’s the news: T-Mobile has taken its 5G standalone (5G SA) network to the next level, lighting up mid-band...
Continua a leggere

Amkor Technology to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced its...
Continua a leggere

Kalder Introduces Next-Gen Brand Loyalty through Web3 Engagement Tools

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ex-OpenSea product designer raises $3 million to bring blockchain-based brand engagement tools to life NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalder, a web3-native brand...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

T-Mobile Lights Up Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G Nationwide

Business Wire