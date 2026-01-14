BILL to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE:BILL), the intelligent finance platform trusted by half a million businesses to manage, move and maximize their money, announced today it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 5, 2026 after the close of market. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The news release with financial results and a live webcast of the call will be accessible at https://investor.bill.com. Webcast replays can be accessed from BILL’s Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses and their accountants to manage, move, and maximize their money. BILL powers businesses ranging from fast-moving startups to growing companies with complex operations. We use AI to deliver strategic finance capabilities in one integrated platform that includes AP, AR, expenses, forecasting, procurement and more. With a member network of more than 8 million, BILL’s platform processes ~1% of US GDP annually. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

