Bigleaf Networks Launches “Connected Kitchen” Series on Go Beyond the Connection Podcast

New podcast series explores how restaurants can leverage internet connectivity as a competitive edge

TIGARD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bigleaf Networks, a leader in network optimization, today announced the launch of its newest podcast series, Connected Kitchen, as part of the Go Beyond the Connection podcast. This series focuses on the intersection of network resiliency and restaurant operations, offering insights into how strategic internet infrastructure decisions can power growth, improve guest satisfaction, and reduce risk.

Even brief connectivity issues can disrupt online orders and payment processing, resulting in immediate revenue loss—making network resiliency a financial imperative for restaurants, not just an IT concern.

Hosted by Steve MacDonald, the series invites restaurant operators, IT leaders, and technology providers to explore the expanding role of connectivity in modern hospitality. Listeners will hear from top industry experts on how to ensure uninterrupted internet performance and use it to streamline operations across multiple locations.

“Restaurants today rely on cloud-based point-of-sale systems, online ordering, digital menus, and guest Wi-Fi, each requiring consistent, reliable internet access,” said Lori Stout, CMO of Bigleaf Networks. “The Connected Kitchen series is about giving operators the knowledge to build resilient networks that keep revenue-driving systems online—so they can avoid the costly losses that come from even a few minutes of downtime.”

Episodes explore topics including:

How restaurants can use reliable internet connectivity as a strategic advantage

Real-world financial risks tied to internet downtime, including revenue loss from failed transactions and service interruptions

Best practices for supporting connected devices and cloud-based applications

Network architecture choices that prioritize uptime without overcomplicating IT stacks

The series also opens the door to future collaboration. The Go Beyond the Connection podcast is currently accepting guest inquiries from restaurateurs, technologists, and infrastructure experts with experience scaling digital operations in hospitality environments.

“Connectivity is no longer a backend IT issue; it’s central to how restaurants run and serve customers,” said podcast host Steve MacDonald. “This series focuses on what operators need to know to maintain a seamless, always-on experience—and protect their revenue from the risks of downtime.”

The Connected Kitchen podcast series is now streaming on all major platforms. For more information or to inquire about guest appearances, visit: https://www.bigleaf.net/podcast/.

About Bigleaf:

Bigleaf provides internet connectivity without complexity, from network optimization to 5G wireless solutions, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Seamlessly integrating with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, Bigleaf’s solutions are incredibly simple to install, begin working instantaneously, and continue to work unattended, preserving application performance and user productivity despite circuit degradation or outages. Founded in 2012 in Portland, OR, Bigleaf provides service across North America. To learn more, visit https://bigleaf.net.

