Bigleaf Networks Celebrates the Winners of Its 2023 Top Performing Partner Awards

The award shines a spotlight on eleven of Bigleaf Networks’ partners, who are equally dedicated to achieving seamless connectivity.

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bigleaf Networks, a leading provider of network optimization solutions, today announced its 2023 Top Channel Partner Awards, recognizing eleven exceptional partners for their outstanding sales achievements over the past year.





These partners have played a crucial role in Bigleaf’s success, collaborating closely with managed service providers (MSPs), technology solution distributors, and trusted advisors to deliver unparalleled internet connectivity, reliability, and performance to thousands of organizations. These collaborations ensure that businesses can rely on their mission-critical applications to function optimally, regardless of their internet connection, allowing them to focus on core business activities.

In the accolades distributed:

Rigg GmbH and the University Service Company, Inc. were acknowledged for their roles as the Top MSP Partner and for achieving the Highest Sales Growth.

Several of Bigleaf’s agent partners achieved exceptional growth in 2023, including Pacific Northwest Telco, Inc., Tech Heads, IQ Wired, and AppDirect, Inc.

Within Bigleaf’s agent sales partners, Berardi Management, Inc., Tri-State Communications, and Central Florida Tech Partners were recognized as the three highest performers.

IPitomy Communications and BCN Telecom Inc. were celebrated as the top two service provider partners for registering the highest sales growth in 2023.

Rounding out the list of winners, the Top TSD Partner Award for 2023 was proudly bestowed upon long-time Bigleaf partner Intelisys.

These accolades are representative of Bigleaf Networks’ heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and innovation demonstrated by these channel partners in 2023. Steve Braverman, Bigleaf’s Chief Sales Officer, remarked, “Our partners’ unwavering commitment and innovative approaches to customer success have been key to our mutual growth and surpassing industry standards. These partnerships are more than just business; they are about empowering each other to reach new heights in an ever-evolving market.” This flourishing partnership continues to empower businesses of varying sizes to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Bigleaf looks forward to celebrating more milestones and fostering a stronger partnership in the years to come.

About Bigleaf Networks:

Bigleaf Networks provides internet connectivity without complexity, making it easy for IT pros and their organizations to conduct business on the internet with confidence. Bigleaf’s unique network optimization solution adapts traffic to circuit conditions in real time to preserve application performance and optimize user productivity despite circuit degradations or outages. The Bigleaf solution integrates seamlessly with established firewalls, ISPs, and applications, takes only minutes to install, and works unattended to provide immediate relief and value. Founded in 2012 in Portland, Oregon, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed and provides service across North America. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net.

