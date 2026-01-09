BigBear.ai Partners with the Kraft Group and New England Patriots to Drive Digital Transformation Efficiencies

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready AI for national security and complex enterprise environments, today announced a new partnership with the Kraft Group, the holding company for the Kraft family’s diverse family of businesses, including global operations across sports, paper and packaging manufacturing, and distribution of forest products.

The partnership between BigBear.ai and the Kraft Group is the result of shared vision between the organizations for efficiency through advanced technologies. As part of the partnership, BigBear.ai has entered into an agreement with the Kraft Group’s International Forest Products LLC (IFP) to strengthen supply chain transparency. This work is focused on enhancing IFP’s visibility into global supply chains and identifying where AI-enabled insights can improve operational performance and commercial decision-making. IFP is a global leader and North America’s largest physical trader of forest products commodities.

In addition, BigBear.ai has entered into a marketing partnership as an Official Sponsor of the New England Patriots.

“ This partnership with the Kraft Group is about turning advanced AI into real-world operational advantage, both on the field and across the business,” said Carl Napoletano, Chief Operating Officer of BigBear.ai. “ High-performance organizations require more than cutting-edge technology — they require clarity in how technology is applied. Our work with the Kraft Group is focused on assessing complex operational environments and identifying where AI and advanced analytics can be thoughtfully integrated to support faster, more informed decision-making over time.”

“ We’re taking a deliberate approach to understanding how emerging technologies could enhance our operations over time,” said Michael Israel, Chief Information Officer of the Kraft Group. “ Working with BigBear.ai during this assessment phase will give us deeper insight into our current state and help shape how we think about potential technology initiatives.”

