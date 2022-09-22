BigBear.ai Announces Leadership Promotions to Drive Next Stage of Company Growth

Dan Jones Named Chief Products Officer



Sean Ricker Named Chief Accounting Officer



André Hentz Named Chief Transformation Officer



Tony Barrett Named President & General Manager of Federal Markets

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBAI—BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced several senior leadership promotions that position the Company for success as a more scalable, profitable, and innovative business.

Dan Jones has been promoted to Chief Products Officer, leading all product management, user experience, and engineering functions for BigBear.ai’s SaaS platform and software applications. Reporting directly to BigBear.ai CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers, Jones takes over leadership of the Company’s technology strategy following the departure of Brian Frutchey, former Chief Technology Officer. Frutchey will serve as an advisor to BigBear.ai in support of key Federal Defense and Intelligence customers. Previously, Jones served as BigBear.ai’s Senior Vice President of Products.

Sean Ricker has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Julie Peffer, Chief Financial Officer. Ricker will develop and deploy financial strategies that strengthen BigBear.ai’s financial position, streamline processes, ensure compliance, and facilitate the Company’s expansion into new areas. Previously, Ricker served as BigBear.ai’s Corporate Controller.

André Hentz has been named to the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer, consolidating the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administrative Officer positions. In this role, Hentz will drive organizational improvements and operational efficiency to support the Company’s strategic goals. He will also report to Dr. Brothers. Previously, Hentz served as BigBear.ai’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Tony Barrett has been named President and General Manager of Federal Markets, reporting to Dr. Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer. In this role, he will lead the strategy and delivery of expert consulting and innovative, AI-powered analytics, cyber operations, and digital transformation solutions for BigBear.ai’s Federal customers. Additionally, Barrett will oversee the Company’s Federal business development efforts to deepen customer relationships and build new ones. Previously, Barrett served as the President of BigBear.ai’s Cyber and Engineering sector.

Dr. Brothers stated, “These appointments will strengthen our corporate transformation initiatives and help steer BigBear.ai to achieve efficient and sustainable growth, deliver value to our customers, and become a global leader in SaaS-based augmented analytics and cyber solutions.”

“Since he joined BigBear.ai earlier this year, Dan has demonstrated impressive skill in building the methodologies and standards needed to deliver scalable software and SaaS solutions to our growing customer base. His experience leading product teams for companies like Microsoft, Nordstrom, and Skytap will drive execution excellence in our product development and go-to-market strategies,” said Dr. Brothers. “We are also deeply grateful to Brian for his significant contributions to the formation of BigBear.ai and our technology vision. I’m pleased that Brian will continue to provide valuable insights and technical expertise as an advisor to BigBear.ai. His deep knowledge and understanding of Federal customers will continue to shape novel AI/ML solutions that supplement our broader capabilities.”

“Sean’s extensive experience developing and deploying financial strategies will help to strengthen BigBear.ai’s financial position, enhance reporting practices, and support our targeted expansion, and I know he will bring rigorous oversight to his role,” said Dr. Brothers. “André has delivered results overseeing business operations in large organizations for decades, and he will lead BigBear.ai’s transformation by streamlining our business processes and initiatives to align with our corporate objectives, positioning the Company for long-term scalable and strategic growth. Further, Tony’s deep experience navigating the Defense and Intelligence Community landscapes will enable us to refocus our Federal growth activities on higher-margin solutions-based work, ensuring our critical Federal business grows strategically and efficiently.”

Dan Jones Bio



Dan Jones is the Chief Products Officer at BigBear.ai. He has more than 20 years of product management experience, having most recently served as Senior Vice President, Products at Skytap, where he was responsible for product management, user experience, and product documentation. He previously held senior product and program management roles at Nordstrom, Microsoft, IBM, and HP. Jones received his Bachelor of Science at California Polytechnic University and MBA from Santa Clara University.

Sean Ricker Bio



Sean Ricker is the Chief Accounting Officer at BigBear.ai. In this role, he leads the organization’s accounting, finance, and systems functions. Sean brings extensive experience partnering with executive management to develop and deploy financial strategies that strengthen BigBear.ai’s financial position, improve performance, and expand into new areas. Before joining BigBear.ai, he served in accounting and reporting roles at Lockheed Martin Corporation and is a certified public accountant.

André Hentz Bio



André Hentz is the Chief Transformation Officer at BigBear.ai, where he drives organizational improvements and operational efficiency. He also serves as a member of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Homeland Security Committee, where he helps develop new ideas regarding challenges and capabilities that impact government, industry, and academia. Previously, André was the Chief Administrative Officer at BigBear.ai, where he oversaw risk management, facilities, and integration efforts. Before that, he was the Chief Operating Officer at NuWave Solutions, Deputy Under Secretary (Acting) for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chief Scientist at S&T, and Senior Leader and Science Advisor to the Under Secretary.

Tony Barrett Bio



Tony Barrett is the President and General Manager of Federal Markets at BigBear.ai. He manages a team of over 550 people whose work spans from the Department of Defense to the Intelligence Community. During his 34-year career as a military officer and industry executive, Tony has earned a reputation as an exceptional leader who collaboratively runs agile, data-driven, matrixed organizations that perform at elite levels, while maintaining a strategic focus on long-term growth. Before his current role, Tony was the President of the Cyber and Engineering Sector at BigBear.ai. As a combat veteran and 3rd generation Marine, Tony is focused on veterans’ health, and he serves as the executive sponsor and chairperson of BigBear.ai’s veteran Employee Resource Group, the Veteran’s Command Post.

