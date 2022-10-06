Bidgely Selected as 2022 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

Company recognized for unprecedented EV programs for nation’s leading utility providers including Avangrid’s United Illuminating

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bidgely has been named a finalist in the 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2022 Finalists were announced by event host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analysis and benchmark prices for commodities, metals, petrochemicals, energy and energy transition markets. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals complex.





“We are honored to be named a finalist in the ‘Grid Edge’ category for the second consecutive year – recognized for our commitment to advancing today’s electric grid,” said Gautam Aggarwal, chief revenue officer for Bidgely. “We’re proud to support our utility partners with behind-the-meter intelligence that turns the impending wave of EVs into an opportunity for creating a more reliable, cleaner grid.”

Most notable in today’s evolving energy grid is the rise of electric vehicles (EV) and global clean energy commitments, with global EV sales expected to surge from 3.1 million in 2020 to 14 million in 2025. Bidgely’s EV Solution leverages applied artificial intelligence (AI) to first identify homes with EVs across entire service territories and then offer a personalized customer journey that educates consumers about their charging patterns and energy consumption. Bidgely EV Solution deployments with Avangrid’s United Illuminating and other leading utility providers are being recognized by S&P Global Commodity Insights for alleviating grid congestion, supporting high energy demands from EV charging and more.

Using Bidgely’s patented disaggregation and analytics techniques, one leading U.S. utility discovered – with over 90 percent accuracy – which EV owners frequently charge on-peak, then incentivized them to adjust charging behavior. In the first pilot year, the utility shifted an unprecedented 71 percent of on-peak charging loads to off-peak and delivered higher-than-average monthly summary email open rates of 79 percent. Similarly, United Illuminating leveraged Bidgely’s EV Solution to target EV owners with the greatest load shifting potential for behavioral or managed charging programs. Bidgely’s work with United Illuminating also resulted in the implementation of Connecticut’s first managed charging program.

“In a year of unexpected challenges, from Europe’s energy crisis to trade-flow changes and banner market volatility, it’s particularly inspiring to see the innovation and leadership of this year’s finalists in steering a course toward a better energy future,” said Sue Avinir, Senior Vice President of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights. “We’re proud to honor this year’s finalists and celebrate their efforts.”

The winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards will be selected by an independent panel of judges from each award category’s respective group of finalists. The Energy Company of the Year will be chosen from the entire list of finalists, regardless of the original category. Winners will be announced December 8 at the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie ceremony and gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

To view the complete list of award categories and finalists for 2022 and information on the awards and judging, visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

To learn more about Bidgely’s EV Solution for better grid management and customer engagement, visit bidgely.com/solutions/ev.

