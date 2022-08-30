B&H Photo and Lindblad Expeditions Announces the OPTIC West Conference

B&H Photo and Lindblad Expeditions present the OPTIC West Conference in Monterey, California on November 6th and 7th, 2022.





MONTEREY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—OPTIC is the Outdoor, Photography-Video, Travel Imaging Conference, now in its 8th year, featuring two days of presentations on two stages, a large photo and technology trade expo, critiques, contests, photo creation stations, community and even a whale watching mini-photo expedition! Attend in-person or virtually with the Main and Expo stages being livestreamed.

David Brommer, OPTIC West MC and Producer stated, “If you are into outdoor or travel photography, there is simply no better place to visit and become inspired to get out and make amazing images than attending an OPTIC Conference. Attendees are treated to the best speakers, camera companies and photo experiences together with great photographers. OPTIC energizes your creativity while motivating you to explore with your camera with an ethical approach.”

The OPTIC West location was chosen because of Monterey Peninsula’s scenic beauty and biodiversity that has attracted and inspired passionate photographers with a love for the outdoor, landscape, wildlife, and travel genres for decades. Notable photographers such as Ansel Adams, Edward Weston and Wynn Bullock have all called Monterey home, as well as OPTIC West Day One Keynote Frans Lanting, author of the upcoming book “Bay of Life; From Wind to Whales.” This book, co-written with his wife and creative partner Chris Eckstrom, displays their firmly-held opinion that there is “no other place in the world where land and sea connect in such an extraordinary way.” In addition, Frans will be conducting image critiques.

In his only West Coast appearance of 2022, Scott Kelby will be joining OPTIC West on Monday, November 7th and sharing his post-processing vision related to travel photography. Scott Kelby is a leading dynamic speaker and major influencer in the post-film era. Also presenting will be Lindblad Expeditions Guest Speaker Flip Nicklin, a famed National Geographic Photographer specializing ­in the wild. Pioneer digital photographer and master printer, Vincent Versace makes an appearance to reinforce the art of printing.

With many more speakers being announced weekly, we invite you to RSVP to attend in-person or virtually. OPTIC West is a free event brought to you by B&H Photo and its travel partner Lindblad Expeditions since 2015.

