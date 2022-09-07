Better Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Frank Karbe, Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of the company’s management team, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in September 2022.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York on September 13, 2022.

Lake Street 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference being held in New York on September 14, 2022.

LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium being held virtually on September 20, 2022. Better Therapeutics will participate in a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT.

Better Therapeutics management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. The webcast and replay of the LifeSci Partners HealthTech Symposium fireside chat will be available on the Presentations and Events page of the Better Therapeutics website at www.bettertx.com for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The CBT delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics’ clinically validated mobile applications, if authorized for marketing, are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

For more information visit: bettertx.com

