Best’s Review Examines Difficult Questions Raised by Ransomware

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a new article, Best’s Review explores the challenges that businesses encounter when they are victims of cybersecurity breaches and how the insurance industry is finding new ways to defend and protect against these growing threats. According to a June AM Best report, the cyber insurance market continues to grow, with direct premiums written up by 75% in 2021. The feature also includes a ranking of the top 20 U.S. cyber insurers, as well as a Q&A with several cyber executives. Read the full story in “Cyber Dilemma: Insurers Face Evolving Ransomware, Demands as Attacks Escalate.”

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. The complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Patricia Vowinkel

Executive Editor, Best’s Review®

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5540



patricia.vowinkel@ambest.com