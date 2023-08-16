Best Innovation Group, Alkami and Arrowhead Credit Union Collaborate for Seamless Digital Banking Conversion

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Best Innovation Group (BIG) today announced that it has supported Arrowhead Credit Union’s successful conversion to Alkami’s digital banking platform. As a result, the credit union was able to easily transition member accounts to the new platform without disruption.





As the facilitator of this collaboration, BIG played a crucial role in the successful conversion. John Best, CEO of BIG, said, “This project is evidence of the power of collaboration and innovation. We are proud to have worked with Alkami and Arrowhead Credit Union to deliver a superior banking experience for digital banking members.”

The success of the conversion process was a testament to the collaborative efforts of three distinct organizations. Arrowhead Credit Union diligently coordinated with Alkami and BIG to ensure their members experienced a smooth transition. BIG offered bespoke conversion services, performing rigorous stress testing and integrating advanced authentication services to ensure robust security measures. Finally, Alkami delivered their cutting-edge digital platform, with the technology serving as the backbone of the conversion.

Darin Woinarowicz, CEO of Arrowhead Credit Union, said, “We had a very successful digital platform conversion due in large part to the partnership with both Alkami and BIG. Drawing on the collective expertise and dedication of the Arrowhead, Alkami and BIG teams, we were able to facilitate a near seamless transition to the new platform without interrupting the member experience.”

Arrowhead Credit Union is also a member of BIG’s Innovation Club, a community that allows credit union thought leaders to come together to discuss and collaborate on the most pressing issues in financial services.

Stephen Bohanon, Founder, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Alkami, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with BIG and Arrowhead Credit Union to create an enhanced member experience within the critical digital banking channel. This project showcases our ongoing commitment to innovation and member satisfaction.”

