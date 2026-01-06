Bespoke Partners Shatters Growth Records in 2025, Extends Leadership in Executive Search for Private Equity Software & SaaS Portfolio Companies

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Partners, the leading executive search firm for private equity portfolio companies, reported exceptional 2025 performance driven by continued innovation in AI-augmented, data-driven executive recruiting and uncompromising search execution for portfolio companies.

“2025 was a breakout year. We paired disciplined execution with our data-rich approach to deliver faster recruiting cycles and stronger outcomes for our clients,” said Eric Walczykowski, Chief Executive Officer. “The momentum is the result of the grit and hustle of our amazing team, showing why we have earned the trust of our private equity firm clients looking to solve their most critical leadership challenges.”

“Our platform continues to compress search timelines and surface elite operators that other recruiters miss,” said Adam Boone, Chief Commercial Officer. “That’s translating directly into growth for us and, more importantly, outsized value creation for our clients.”

2025 Highlights

Built Different

Bespoke Partners is “built different,” with a unique structure, process and focus that produces the best recruiting results with a typical search time of under 90 days.

Key areas of differentiation include:

For these and other reasons, Bespoke’s recruiters are uniquely qualified to assist private equity firms in maximizing the impact of talent on value creation.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the leading executive recruiter for private equity and the largest firm specializing in recruiting for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-recruited executives have orchestrated more than 200 portfolio company exits totaling nearly $600 billion.

Bespoke Partners is Built Different, with a unique firm structure, functional role focus and deep expertise in 28 software subsectors. Bespoke’s data-driven services utilize the Executive Index, a comprehensive AI-powered talent market mapping platform. The Executive Index enables Bespoke to complete searches in less than half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate.

The firm has placed more than 1,500 top-performing executives into private equity portfolio companies.

Successful searches include CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CCOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

Adam Boone

Adam.boone@bespokepartners.com