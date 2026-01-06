Bespoke Partners Shatters Growth Records in 2025, Extends Leadership in Executive Search for Private Equity Software & SaaS Portfolio Companies

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Partners, the leading executive search firm for private equity portfolio companies, reported exceptional 2025 performance driven by continued innovation in AI-augmented, data-driven executive recruiting and uncompromising search execution for portfolio companies.
“2025 was a breakout year. We paired disciplined execution with our data-rich approach to deliver faster recruiting cycles and stronger outcomes for our clients,” said Eric Walczykowski, Chief Executive Officer. “The momentum is the result of the grit and hustle of our amazing team, showing why we have earned the trust of our private equity firm clients looking to solve their most critical leadership challenges.”
“Our platform continues to compress search timelines and surface elite operators that other recruiters miss,” said Adam Boone, Chief Commercial Officer. “That’s translating directly into growth for us and, more importantly, outsized value creation for our clients.”
2025 Highlights
- Revenue up 40% and profit up 85% year over year.
- Bookings up 43% and search opportunity funnel up 61% year over year.
- A total of 307 placements, a 36% year-over-year increase.
- Vice President and Senior Vice President searches doubled year over year.
- Launched the AI-powered Executive Index, slashing search times by 30% with the industry’s first top-down, comprehensive view of the software and SaaS executive market.
- Added partner Marie Deller in the financial officers recruiting practice and promoted Jenny Gray to partner in the CEO, Board and P&L recruiting practice.
- Launched the B-Industrials practice providing recruiting services for private equity backed industrial companies, delivering outstanding results in 2025 under the leadership of partner Jared Moriarty.
- Expanded the Bespoke Partners Leader Community to surpass more than 2,500 executives with extensive track records in creating value for private equity firms.
- Opened a new Austin office with state-of-the-art facilities and established an expanded New York City office.
Built Different
Bespoke Partners is “built different,” with a unique structure, process and focus that produces the best recruiting results with a typical search time of under 90 days.
Key areas of differentiation include:
- Sector Focus: Bespoke recruiting teams specialize in the software and SaaS sector, bringing clients deep consultative expertise and extensive networks in 28 subsectors of the market.
- Functional Specialization: Instead of "lone wolf" recruiters who handle various roles across industries, Bespoke Partners has dedicated teams for specific functional roles including CEO and other P&L leaders, finance leaders, go-to-market leaders in sales and marketing and customer success, and technology and product leaders. These team members are constantly in market for their dedicated roles and so complete more searches in those functions than any other recruiters in the industry.
- Data-Driven Approach: The AI-powered Executive Index provides detailed profiles of nearly 700,000 executives in software and SaaS, critical intelligence on leaders available nowhere else.
- Execution incentives: Unlike firms that compensate recruiters for selling searches to clients, Bespoke compensates recruiters only for solving searches for clients.
- Success fees: Bespoke’s final retainer is due only on a successful placement. Unlike other firms that collect all the retainer and “quiet quit” during difficult searches, Bespoke has a 98% placement rate.
- Back-channeling: Bespoke’s recruiters conduct on average 10 back-channel reference checks in the typical search, gaining unique insight into candidate performance from prior colleagues.
For these and other reasons, Bespoke’s recruiters are uniquely qualified to assist private equity firms in maximizing the impact of talent on value creation.
About Bespoke Partners
Bespoke Partners is the leading executive recruiter for private equity and the largest firm specializing in recruiting for software and SaaS companies in the United States.
Bespoke-recruited executives have orchestrated more than 200 portfolio company exits totaling nearly $600 billion.
Bespoke Partners is Built Different, with a unique firm structure, functional role focus and deep expertise in 28 software subsectors. Bespoke’s data-driven services utilize the Executive Index, a comprehensive AI-powered talent market mapping platform. The Executive Index enables Bespoke to complete searches in less than half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate.
The firm has placed more than 1,500 top-performing executives into private equity portfolio companies.
Successful searches include CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CCOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.
