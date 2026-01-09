Bespoke Partners Promotes Andrew Reynolds to Partner in Go-to-Market Practice

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Partners, the leading executive search firm for private equity portfolio companies, announced today that Andrew Reynolds has been promoted to Partner in the firm’s Go-to-Market Practice, recognizing his sustained performance, client impact, and leadership within the organization.

“The last four years at Bespoke have been incredibly rewarding for me as I have helped clients land mission-critical sales, marketing and customer success leaders,” Andrew said. “Go-to-Market leaders are essential to execution of value creation plans in portfolio companies and it is immensely gratifying to be a trusted partner to private equity firms for these critical hires.”

Since joining Bespoke Partners, Andrew has delivered consistently strong results for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. He has built trusted relationships with firms including Nordic Capital, WCAS, and TPG, as well as large public companies such as HealthEquity, and became the first recruiter in Bespoke’s history to close 20 searches in a single calendar year—an achievement that underscores his execution strength and market impact.

Before joining Bespoke Partners, Andrew served as an Executive Recruiter at two boutique retained executive search firms, where he focused on placing senior leaders across private equity, software, technology, financial services, industrials, and consumer industries. His work spanned multiple executive functions, with a consistent emphasis on aligning leadership talent to value creation priorities.

Over the course of his tenure, Andrew has been a key contributor to the firm’s Go-to-Market Practice, partnering closely with private equity firms and software companies to recruit high-impact commercial leaders. He has supported searches across revenue-driving roles, helping clients scale growth, optimize go-to-market strategies, and build durable leadership teams.

“Andrew brings an uncompromising focus to doing whatever it takes to secure the best talent for our clients,” said Tess Fischer, Bespoke’s Go-to-Market Practice Lead. “I am delighted to promote him to Partner to reflect his consistent execution, trusted client relationships, and deep understanding of the go-to-market talent landscape.”

His advancement reflects Bespoke Partners’ continued investment in developing leaders from within and the firm’s commitment to being Built Different—by pairing deep go-to-market expertise with a performance-driven, partnership-first approach that delivers measurable impact for investors and operators alike.

In his expanded role as Partner, Andrew will continue working alongside Bespoke’s functional leadership team to further scale and strengthen the firm’s market-leading Go-to-Market Practice.

Andrew earned a B.S. in Marketing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he served for two years as President of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity chapter.

Andrew currently resides in Greensboro, North Carolina, and enjoys spending time at the lake, golfing, and being with family and friends.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the leading executive recruiter for private equity and the largest firm specializing in recruiting for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-recruited executives have orchestrated more than 200 portfolio company exits totaling nearly $600 billion.

Bespoke Partners is Built Different, with a unique firm structure, functional role focus and deep expertise in 28 software subsectors. Bespoke’s data-driven services utilize the Executive Index, a comprehensive AI-powered talent market mapping platform. The Executive Index enables Bespoke to complete searches in less than half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate.

The firm has placed more than 1,500 top-performing executives into private equity portfolio companies.

Successful searches include CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CCOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

