Bespoke Partners Posts Massive Growth, Hits Key Milestones

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#b2b–Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, today announced the firm achieved 266% revenue growth over the past three years.

The firm closed out 2022 with record revenue and winning its 1,000th executive search engagement, as demand surged for its unique C-suite recruiting and leadership advisory services.

“Talent is the critical factor in achieving an investment thesis,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our clients know that the right leadership team is essential for timely execution on value creation plans. We’re proud to be their trusted partners in identifying and addressing key leadership needs across their portfolios.”

Additional key milestones achieved by Bespoke Partners over the last 12 months include:

Bespoke further captured attention in the industry in 2022 by launching its unique Two-Year Guarantee on executive placements. Placements conducted utilizing the firm’s FIT Profile leadership assessment service will now be guaranteed for two years, doubling the industry standard.

“No other firm has made such an unequivocal commitment to partnering with its clients to cut the risk of hiring the wrong C-suite leader,” Eric said. “The Two-Year Guarantee is our pledge to our clients to empower them to achieve excellence in human capital.”

Throughout 2022, the firm monitored and analyzed thousands of datapoints related to the trends and economic factors affecting private equity talent.

The result is the recently published Private Equity Talent Benchmark Report 2023, the industry’s first analysis shedding light on executive compensation trends, upleveling practices, turnover trends, and related data. Private equity professionals and portfolio company executives can get a complimentary copy here: www.bespokepartners.com/private-equity-talent-report/

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a leading firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies.

More than 90% of the most active private equity software investors in the U.S. have relied on Bespoke for leadership recruiting and advisory. Bespoke transformed leadership at portfolio companies achieving buyout transactions totaling more than $25 billion in 2021 alone.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 99% placement success rate.

The firm partners with more than 70 top tier private equity firms, providing human capital services that accelerate execution of value creation plans, cut the risk of mis-hiring, and empower leadership to achieve the investment thesis.

Visit www.bespokepartners.com to learn more.

Contacts

Dominique Lombardo



dominique.lombardo@bespokepartners.com