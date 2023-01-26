Bespoke Partners Opens San Francisco Office

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#executivesearch–Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that it has opened a San Francisco office to enhance its West Coast presence in the United States.

The new regional office will enable the company to further boost the quality of its uniquely tailored executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software and SaaS companies.

“The new office will position us to expand our signature white-glove service for our clients based in the Bay Area,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “Responsiveness and tailored engagement are our hallmarks and we are raising our services to a new level of efficiency for an unmatched client experience.”

Bespoke Partners is headquartered in San Diego and operates other regional offices in Austin, Texas, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The opening of the new location takes place as Bespoke released the industry’s first talent market trend analysis: the inaugural edition of the Private Equity Talent Benchmark Report. The report provides insights into the talent market for private equity portfolio companies, including compensation trends, executive turnover and upleveling trends, and much more. Complimentary copies can be requested at: www.bespokepartners.com/private-equity-talent-report/.

Central to the growth driving Bespoke’s expansion is its Search 2.0™ process, which significantly cuts search time and results in higher executive placement success rates. It features:

Advanced Scorecarding – tailoring a search to specific company needs and its value creation plan for achieving the investment thesis.

Deep Validation™ – the industry’s most in-depth backchannel reference checking to yield unparalleled insight into a candidate’s background and skills.

FIT Profile™ – a holistic view of a candidate’s potential for success in the company, team and role.

Bespoke also recently announced a Two-Year Guarantee on executive placements that utilizes its FIT Profile assessment service. Learn more here: http://www.bespokepartners.com/2YG/

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a leading firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies.

More than 90% of the most active private equity software investors in the US have relied on Bespoke for leadership recruiting and advisory. Bespoke transformed leadership at portfolio companies achieving buyout transactions totaling more than $25 billion in 2021 alone.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 99% placement success rate.

The firm partners with more than 70 top tier private equity firms, providing human capital services that accelerate execution of value creation plans, cut the risk of mis-hiring, and empower leadership to achieve the investment thesis.

Visit www.bespokepartners.com to learn more.

FIT Profile and Search 2.0 are trademarks of Bespoke Partners.

