Bespoke Partners Expands CEO Practice with Trusted Private Equity Leadership Recruiting Partner Alexandra Bossetta

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Partners, the leading executive search firm for private equity portfolio companies, today announced that Alexandra Bossetta has transitioned from the firm’s Go-to-Market Practice to its CEO Practice, extending her role as a trusted partner to private equity firms on their most mission-critical P&L hires.

Coming from the Go-to-Market Practice, Alexandra has long advised private equity sponsors and portfolio company boards on executive leadership decisions that directly impact value creation, organizational scale, and leadership effectiveness. Her transition reflects Bespoke Partners’ Built-Different model, with deep functional practices designed to support high-stakes leadership decisions across the investment lifecycle.

Since joining Bespoke Partners, Alexandra has completed more than 160 senior executive placements, including over 50 CEOs, COOs, CROs, General Managers, Board Members, and other senior P&L leaders, working closely with private equity firms and their portfolio company boards.

“The CEO role sits at the center of every investment thesis,” said Alexandra. “My work in the Go-to-Market Practice gave me a front-row view into what differentiates effective CEOs in SaaS and how leadership decisions drive outcomes across the organization.”

Led by Partner Katherine Baker, Bespoke Partners’ CEO Practice has a proven track record of 370 CEO, board, GM and other P&L placements, leaders who have gone on to orchestrate 78 portfolio companies exits for over $40 billion in enterprise value. The practice boasts an industry-leading average search days-to-close close time of less than 100.

“Alexandra has been a trusted partner to private equity firms on some of their most important leadership decisions for years,” said Katherine. “Her perspective and experience make her a natural fit for advising clients on CEO selection, the most critical hire in any portfolio company.”

In her expanded role, Alexandra will partner with private equity firms on CEO succession, first-time CEO placements, and transformational P&L leadership hires across growth-stage and enterprise SaaS portfolio companies. She will work alongside Katherine and Partner Jenny Gray in the practice, further strengthening the firm’s partnership with private equity sponsors and portfolio company boards.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the leading executive recruiter for private equity and the largest firm specializing in recruiting for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-recruited executives have orchestrated more than 200 portfolio company exits totaling nearly $600 billion.

Bespoke Partners is Built Different, with a unique firm structure, functional role focus and deep expertise in 28 software subsectors. Bespoke’s data-driven services utilize the Executive Index, a comprehensive AI-powered talent market mapping platform. The Executive Index enables Bespoke to complete searches in less than half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate.

The firm has placed more than 1,500 top-performing executives into private equity portfolio companies.

Successful searches include CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CCOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

