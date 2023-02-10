Berkley Program Specialists Partners With Semsee for Workplace Violence Coverage

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkley Program Specialists today announced a partnership with Semsee to offer an innovative new workplace violence coverage and service offering. Semsee is an online platform that has the ability to provide agents with bindable quotes faster and more efficiently. This new workplace violence coverage and service offering will be introduced February 8, 2023 in select states with additional states to soon follow.

Berkley Program Specialists has chosen to collaborate with Dais, a tech solution innovator who built the API-enabled technology that will allow agents to easily offer and bind this coverage for their commercial clients.

“There will be no additional work for our agents. Similar to our cross selling Cyber, our platform will simultaneously provide a workplace violence quote using the same information agents have entered to receive quotes on the Semsee platform for GL, BOP and WC business,” said Philip Charles -Pierre, Semsee’s President & CEO. “Our goal is to deliver efficiency and we’re delighted to introduce such a seamless experience for our agency partners. Workplace violence is an unfortunate reality in our society and we are honored to be one of the first platforms to make this available to agents,” added Mr. Charles-Pierre.

Greg Douglas, President of Berkley Program Specialists, said, “Our industry finds innovative solutions to deliver coverages and services based on what is happening in the world. Sadly, workplace violence is the latest example. We thank Philip and his team for being among the first agency quoting platforms to bring this new coverage and service offering to their agents.”

This new coverage uniquely helps businesses adjust to the aftermath of workplace violence and navigate through the uncertainty that follows. Coverage includes:

Business Income

Crisis Management Services

Public Relations Consultant

Mental Health Counselling

Site Security Services

Bio-Hazard Clean-up Expenses

Burial Expenses

Reward Expenses

Temporary Location Expenses

Temporary Employee Expenses

Travel Expenses

Mr. Douglas added, “Workplace violence events can be traumatic and life-changing events for business owners, employees and guests. Key to this offering are the services included with the coverage, such as Crisis Management experts who can provide businesses with immediate triage and guide them through the days, weeks and months ahead as they recover from a workplace violence event and resume their business operations.

Nothing can undo the terrible circumstances of a workplace violence event, but what we can do is provide coverages and services that will help our policyholders, their employees and guests adjust and, hopefully, move forward through these trying times.”

About Semsee

Semsee is a digital platform for quoting, binding and renewing small commercial business, allowing agents to quote multiple carriers and lines of business, whether admitted or E&S, in one dynamic form. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies, and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by 01 Advisors, the D. E. Shaw group, through its venture studio DESCOvery, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

About Berkley Program Specialists:

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company®, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides program administrators with underwriting authority backed by admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, reinsurance support. For more information, please visit https://www.berkley-ps.com/

Products and services may be provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all such products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Berkley Program Specialists is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.

