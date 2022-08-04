beqom Names Jenny Dearborn to Board of Directors

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beqom—the leader in cloud-based compensation and performance management software—today announced that Jenny Dearborn has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Jenny is an award-winning thought leader, speaker, and author on human capital management and talent transformation.

“I’m excited to join the board of directors at this very opportune time, as beqom continues to grow and innovate in the area of performance and rewards,” says Jenny. “When you can attract and energize talented people, and make smart data-driven talent decisions, you can transform an organization. beqom understands this and is leading the way with proven technology that can deliver organizational change at scale.”

Jenny is the founder of Actionable Analytics Group (AAG), an advisory firm that supports business development for education and human resources technology firms. She sits on the board of talent assessment technology firm Plum.

“Jenny brings C-level experience in human resources, as well as vision and thought leadership, that will be invaluable to beqom as we continue our mission to provide the world’s leading organizations with best-of-breed solutions that solve their critical business challenges,” said Fabio Ronga, beqom CEO.

Prior to AAG, Jenny was Chief People Officer at Klaviyo and Chief Talent Officer at SAP and has been a Chief Learning Officer at five technology firms. She has been acknowledged as one of the 50 most powerful women in tech and her book, “Data Driven: How Performance Analytics Delivers Extraordinary Sales Results,” hit #1 on Amazon’s “New Business Releases” list. She attended UC Berkeley and Stanford University.

