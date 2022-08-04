Home Business Wire beqom Names Jenny Dearborn to Board of Directors
Business Wire

beqom Names Jenny Dearborn to Board of Directors

di Business Wire

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beqom—the leader in cloud-based compensation and performance management software—today announced that Jenny Dearborn has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Jenny is an award-winning thought leader, speaker, and author on human capital management and talent transformation.

“I’m excited to join the board of directors at this very opportune time, as beqom continues to grow and innovate in the area of performance and rewards,” says Jenny. “When you can attract and energize talented people, and make smart data-driven talent decisions, you can transform an organization. beqom understands this and is leading the way with proven technology that can deliver organizational change at scale.”

Jenny is the founder of Actionable Analytics Group (AAG), an advisory firm that supports business development for education and human resources technology firms. She sits on the board of talent assessment technology firm Plum.

“Jenny brings C-level experience in human resources, as well as vision and thought leadership, that will be invaluable to beqom as we continue our mission to provide the world’s leading organizations with best-of-breed solutions that solve their critical business challenges,” said Fabio Ronga, beqom CEO.

Prior to AAG, Jenny was Chief People Officer at Klaviyo and Chief Talent Officer at SAP and has been a Chief Learning Officer at five technology firms. She has been acknowledged as one of the 50 most powerful women in tech and her book, “Data Driven: How Performance Analytics Delivers Extraordinary Sales Results,” hit #1 on Amazon’s “New Business Releases” list. She attended UC Berkeley and Stanford University.

About beqom

beqom provides a total compensation management platform that streamlines mission-critical compensation processes for Global 5000 customers, impacting every employee in an organization. beqom’s solution integrates with core HCM systems to enable competitive, fair, inclusive and effective compensation strategies. Unlike other compensation software, the beqom solution manages both broad-based compensation and transactional sales incentives such as commissions on a single next-generation SaaS platform, giving customers a complete picture of total compensation. Managing over $300 billion in compensation, beqom’s solution provides companies of any size and industry, such as Mercedes Benz, PepsiCo, Golub Capital, and DHL, with the flexibility needed to execute their reward strategies and make the most of their human capital.

Contacts

Stanley Chang, media@beqom.com

Articoli correlati

Premier Australian Turf Club partners with Oosto to optimize the race day experience by identifying VIPs and bad actors in real-time

Business Wire Business Wire -
Facial recognition leader Oosto was chosen as the vision AI and watchlist alerting provider for Sydney’s world-class racing, hospitality,...
Continua a leggere

Deluxe Delivers Strong Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Growth; Declares Regular Dividend; Updates 2022 Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivered strong consolidated revenue growth of 17.7% in the second quarter Revenue increased 6.6% excluding the First American acquisition and...
Continua a leggere

Veros Acquires Leading Home Appraisal Provider Valligent to Offer A Full Spectrum of Property Valuation Solutions to Mortgage Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#homevalues--Today, Veros Software, the parent company of Veros Real Estate Solutions, an industry leader in enterprise...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Premier Australian Turf Club partners with Oosto to optimize the race day experience by...

Business Wire