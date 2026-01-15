Benutech Launches ClientVerify.ai for Smarter, Faster Real Estate Transactions

Digital verification tool streamlines deals for title agents, underwriters and loan officers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benutech, a leading real estate technology solutions provider, has launched ClientVerify.ai, a workflow software that fully digitizes documentation validation and compliance protocols to bring greater speed and accuracy to real estate transactions.

ClientVerify.ai offers a comprehensive suite of verification and compliance tools engineered specifically for modern title operations to eliminate the friction slowing real estate transactions. By integrating identity verification, rigorous compliance checks, and real-time data validation into a single workflow, ClientVerify.ai ensures that loan files are "ready to close" from the very first step.

“ClientVerify.ai eliminates transaction friction by digitizing every required document while advanced verification and compliance run automatically behind the scenes,” said Brian Fox, Vice President of Business Development at Benutech. “That means faster openings, cleaner and more defensible files, significantly lower fraud exposure, and a seamless, modern experience that builds trust with buyers and sellers–all at a significantly lower price point than other products on the market.”

ClientVerify.ai delivers institutional-grade identity protection designed to combat the growing threat of real estate fraud. The platform validates government-issued IDs and applies advanced biometric liveness detection to ensure the individual signing is exactly who they claim to be.

To further prevent wire fraud and account takeovers, ClientVerify.ai verifies bank account ownership directly with financial institutions and validates Social Security numbers in real time—ensuring complete alignment between a client’s identity and their financial data. Built to meet the rigorous security and compliance demands of the title industry, the platform features end-to-end encryption, controlled access, and audit-ready records for every interaction, helping firms satisfy the most stringent lender and regulatory requirements with confidence.

“ClientVerify.ai delivers what the industry has been missing—speed, certainty, and trust,” said Fox. “By dramatically reducing the time from order to search, ensuring 100% data accuracy from day one, ClientVerify.ai empowers businesses to operate with greater confidence. Combined with a premium, digital-first experience, it gives our customers a powerful way to stand apart in an increasingly competitive market.”

Founded in 2010, Benutech, Inc. delivers innovative data solutions utilizing a national data file that integrates property ownership, open/closed loans, default history, and assessor and recorder history nationwide for all property types. This data set, along with intuitive tech platforms, help transform the real estate and mortgage industries. Its flagship products – ReboGateway, Title Toolbox, and ClientVerify.ai – equip clients with the tools needed to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and drive business growth. A 2025 Progress in Lending Tech Titan winner, Benutech remains committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that support success across the real estate and mortgage sectors.

