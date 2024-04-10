Bentley Systems to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 7, 2024

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, will release its first quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Senior management will host a webcast to discuss the company’s results at 8:15 a.m. ET. The results press release and link to the webcast will be available prior to the start of the webcast on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.bentley.com





Webcast and Registration Information

When: Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 8:15 a.m. ET

Webcast: Registration link

Replay: Available later that day via https://investors.bentley.com

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,200 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

For more information, visit www.bentley.com.

