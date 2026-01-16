Bentley Systems Retires $678 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Reduces Fully-diluted Count by Over 10 Million Shares

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced it has repaid at maturity the $678 million principal balance and accrued interest on its 0.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026. The repayment was funded by cash on hand and $610MM drawn from the company’s previously unused revolving credit facilities. $575 million of 0.375% Convertible Senior notes due mid-2027 remain outstanding.

Werner Andre, Chief Financial Officer, said "By virtue of our sustained strong cash flows, our net leverage (2.2x as of 25Q3) remains well within our conservative target range; our further credit line availability of approximately $700 million (after repaying the 2026 convertibles) provides sufficiently for potential acquisitions; and our net interest expense level has not appreciably increased from prior years. Significantly, retiring this major tranche of convertible debt reduces our fully-diluted share count by approximately three percent."

Greg Bentley, Executive Chairman, said, “Our convertible debt issuances enabled very accretive platform acquisitions of Seequent (for over $1 billion) in June 2021 and of Powerline Systems (for almost $700 million) in January 2022. Our shareholders have been well served since then by free cash flows compounding consistently at annual percentages in the mid-teens, and now (per share) accelerated.”

