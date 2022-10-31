Benjamin Bomhoff Wins Award for “CTO of the Year” at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, Sponsored by Insurity

Bomhoff, CTO of Fleming Insurance Holdings, was recognized for his commitment to creating a culture of innovation by leveraging new and emerging technologies

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Benjamin Bomhoff is the recipient of the “CTO of the Year” award at Excellence in Insurance Innovation. The Excellence in Insurance Innovation awards ceremony took place in Las Vegas and recognized the outstanding performance of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance companies in categories including exceptional policyholder service, digital transformation, and excellence in data and analytics.

With more than 40 years of experience working in information technology in the P&C insurance industry, Bomhoff has a deep understanding of how to successfully lead teams through the implementations of new and emerging technologies. Bomhoff currently is the Chief Technology Officer at Fleming Insurance Holdings, a reinsurance carrier specializing in providing liquidity and risk transfer solutions to the middle market insurance sector. Prior to Fleming Insurance Holdings, Bomhoff spent nearly a decade in Florida in the personal lines market.

An example of Bomhoff’s commitment to innovation was through leveraging an AI-powered chatbot, Sure AI Assistant, to handle the influx of inbound claims following hurricanes and other natural disasters. Sure AI Assistant enables policyholders to quickly file their first notice of loss (FNOL) over the phone or web, effectively eliminating wait times for policyholders, after a natural disaster, when they need it most, and transforming the policyholder experience.

“ Thank you to Insurity for this award. Though this is an individual award, it takes teams of people to achieve innovation that has lasting impact on both an organization and its policyholders,” said Bomhoff. “ When Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, we were able to turn on Insurity’s Sure AI Assistant to handle calls automatically. After the storm passed, 30% of the people chose to use Sure AI Assistant. This meant 30% fewer people had to wait on the phone and had zero wait time, creating a much better claims experience.”

“ Benjamin has made innovation an integral part of his business model, and his leadership in implementing new and emerging technologies is what made him a natural fit for this award,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ Insurity admires his dedication to excellence, long-term vision for innovation, and ongoing commitment to making that vision a reality.”

To learn more about the Excellence in Insurance Innovation Awards, please reach out to Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

