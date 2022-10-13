Benezon joins Medxoom to lead the Healthcare Consumer Revolution

ATLANTA, Ga. & JUPITER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medxoom, a leading enterprise health benefits & payments platform, today announced it has acquired Benezon, an industry trusted benefits navigation solution. Medxoom’s expanding reach across the health benefits ecosystem will now include additional virtual care, compliance, care coordination, and advocacy offerings.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with Medxoom,” said Julian Lago, Benezon Founder. “Together with Medxoom’s benefits integration and fintech capabilities, we now have a market-leading, comprehensive offering for our clients. Employers demand more of their healthcare benefits offering, and Medxoom unifies and provides all such capabilities.” Julian joins Medxoom as President, Group Solutions.

“We welcome the Benezon team to the Medxoom family. Julian and Benezon’s offerings have built a great reputation while serving the health benefits space; we are fortunate to be joining forces. Medxoom now has the most comprehensive health benefits integration, payments and marketplace solutions in the market,” said Jeff Toewe, Medxoom Founder / CEO.

“We’re making great progress in the market. Our flexible, brandable platform truly puts our clients and their members first,” said Jeff. Innovative plans and administrators choose Medxoom because we seamlessly integrate with an ever expanding array of their preferred vendors and service providers. We are executing well on our plan to become the de facto enterprise benefits integration platform in the health benefits ecosystem.”

“We believe in Medxoom’s mission to deliver a fully transparent, open market healthcare benefits experience for groups and members. Members can transact on the comprehensive cost and quality metrics we have compiled,” said Sean Smith, Castellan Group founder and Medxoom board member.

Medxoom licenses a unique white label platform to TPAs, Health Plans and Brokers. Medxoom unifies the healthcare benefits and payments experience, and is the solution of choice for enterprise benefits administrators seeking to reduce OPEX, deliver proven cost savings and offer a branded, customized experience to their employer clients.

Medxoom, based in Atlanta, GA, is backed by well known Fintech and Healthtech investors, including TTV Capital, Las Olas VC, and Castellan Group, the family office of the co-founders of the business that has become Zelis.

Contacts

James Walsh | EVP Strategy & Business Development



sales@medxoom.com