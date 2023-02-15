<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BenevolentAI to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
Business Wire

BenevolentAI to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BenevolentAI ​​(Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, announces that it will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, which will be held in Boston MA, between March 6 – 8, 2023.

Nick Keher, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 14.10 EST (19:10 GMT) on Wednesday 8th March 2023, and will be available throughout the conference for 1:1 meetings. A link to the webcast and slides will be made available on BenevolentAI’s Investor Relations portal.

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery and development company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Through the combined capabilities of this AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. The Benevolent Platform™ powers the Company’s in-house drug pipeline and supports successful collaborations with AstraZeneca, as well as leading research and charitable institutions.

Contacts

Investors
Fleur Wood – VP Investor Relations

investors@benevolent.ai

Business Development
Catherine Tucker – VP Business Development

bd@benevolent.ai

Media
Rajin Kang – VP Communications

press@benevolent.ai

FTI Consulting:
Ben Atwell, Simon Conway, Victoria Foster Mitchell

BenevolentAI@fticonsulting.com
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Articoli correlati

Designed with purpose — The Global Mercy® arrives in Dakar ready to serve the people of Senegal and The Gambia with surgical expertise and...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAKAR, Senegal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The newest Mercy Ship, the Global Mercy® arrived in Dakar, Senegal on February 14, 2023. While the...
Continua a leggere

Sweep Empowers Companies to Build Sustainability Across Their Supply Chains

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sweep for Supply Chain helps companies and their suppliers get a grip on supply chain data, so they can...
Continua a leggere

Talent Sandbox Announces Launch of Online Training Platform Set to Transform Talent Acquisition

Business Wire Business Wire -
BRISTOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talent Sandbox today announces the launch of its online training platform for recruitment and talent acquisition professionals....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Designed with purpose — The Global Mercy® arrives in Dakar ready to serve the...

Business Wire