Benchmark Appoints Josh Hollin as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Seasoned Customer-Centric Executive to Lead Global Engineering and Drive Innovation in Automation and AI Technologies

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today announced the appointment of Josh Hollin as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Hollin succeeds Jan Janick, who will retire on January 16, 2026, after a distinguished tenure shaping Benchmark’s engineering strategy and culture of innovation.

Hollin brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering leadership, automation, and advanced manufacturing technologies. His career spans executive roles at leading technology companies, where he successfully scaled global engineering organizations, drove AI and robotics innovation, and delivered transformative product development strategies. Most recently, Hollin served as Vice President of Engineering & Technical Program Management at GoPro, where he led hardware and software engineering programs and introduced advanced lifecycle practices to accelerate product delivery. Prior to GoPro, Hollin held senior leadership roles at AMP Robotics and Flex, where he spearheaded global design engineering, autonomous robotics initiatives, and advanced manufacturing solutions. Hollin holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University, and is a Six Sigma Black Belt.

“Benchmark’s strength has always been engineering that solves the toughest challenges for our customers. We are grateful for Jan’s leadership in building a strong engineering foundation that has set Benchmark apart as an innovator,” said David Moezidis, President of Benchmark. “Josh brings the vision and technical depth to amplify that advantage by integrating AI, automation, and advanced engineering into solutions that deliver measurable impact. Under his leadership, Benchmark will continue to stand apart as the trusted partner for companies seeking innovation at scale.”

“I’m excited to join Benchmark and lead an engineering organization that is known for solving complex challenges,” said Hollin. “The company’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence inspires me, and I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver solutions that create real value for our customers.”

To learn more about Benchmark’s leadership team, please visit https://www.bench.com/leadership-team.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: advanced computing and communications, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment.

Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

