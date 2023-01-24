Bellin Health Drives Increase in Online Self-Scheduling Appointments with Launch of New Patient Access Experience from Kyruus

Kyruus Reaches Customer Milestone Serving Over 100 Health Systems and Hospitals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyruus, the leader in provider data management, search and scheduling solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that Bellin Health, an integrated healthcare delivery system located in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, recently leveraged the Kyruus ProviderMatch® platform to launch a new digital patient access experience on its website. Since launching ProviderMatch in July 2022, Bellin Health has seen an immediate increase in online self-scheduling appointments.

Bellin Health wanted to ensure their digital transformation journey was grounded by robust, accurate data to convey the breadth of their care network. They chose the industry leading KyruusOne® provider data management platform to aggregate, transform, and augment their data to create a centralized directory of providers, services, and locations. Through Kyruus’ proprietary 30,000+ term clinical taxonomy, they can now power user-friendly smart-search capabilities to help consumers find providers who best meet their needs and preferences. This includes providers who offer online appointment scheduling, a key selection criteria for many.

“When we set out to upgrade our digital access experience for consumers, we wanted to ensure they could easily find appropriate care and, when possible, book appointments online—offering them greater convenience while reducing burden on our call centers,” said Adam Artel, DPT, Leader of Digital Strategy at Bellin Health. “Kyruus’ comprehensive solution allows us to create a strong data-driven foundation to navigate people to the right care and significantly increase use of our online scheduling offering immediately.”

As part of their new strategy, Bellin also focused on activating a search, match, and book experience across multiple points of entry within their digital experience. With the flexibility of ProviderMatch, they can offer consumers a virtual assistant on their main website to help find providers suited to their needs, all powered by the same data from their centralized directory in KyruusOne.

Bellin Health is one of more than 100 health system customers—representing nearly 1,000 hospitals across the US—with which Kyruus partners to improve patient-provider matching and increase online conversion with modern, up-to-date find care experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with leading organizations like Bellin Health to boost new patient acquisition while driving operational efficiencies and cost savings for call center staff, clinicians, and administrative teams alike,” said Paul Merrild, President at Kyruus. “It is an incredible honor to serve more than 100 of the nation’s leading hospitals and health systems. We are grateful for the impact we achieve in helping our customers connect people to the right care.”

About Kyruus:

Kyruus is on a mission to connect people to the right care. Serving more than 500 healthcare organizations and 100 health plan brands, our platform includes solutions for provider data management, price transparency, provider search and scheduling, and digital patient intake—all to help people navigate and access the care they need. We’ve reimagined a better healthcare journey, resulting in more satisfied members and patients, more aligned and engaged clinicians, and improved financial performance for the organizations we are proud to call our partners.

Visit www.kyruus.com to learn about our solutions for healthcare organizations.

About Bellin Health:

Bellin Health, www.bellin.org, is an integrated healthcare delivery system based in Green Bay, Wis. It has served people in Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula since 1908. Bellin Health has more than 5,000 employees and is known for its emphasis on preventive healthcare and is a leader in cardiac, orthopedics, sports medicine, digestive health, mental health, and primary care medicine. It is comprised of Bellin Hospital, Bellin Psychiatric Center, 29 Bellin Health primary care physician clinics, and retail health clinics known as Bellin Health FastCare. Bellin operates Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, a critical care access hospital in Oconto, Wis., Bellin Fitness, Bellin Health Home Care Equipment and Bellin College. The health system also belongs to Bellin Health Partners, a clinically integrated network that includes Bellin Health, its employed providers and independent affiliated providers and Holy Family Memorial in Manitowoc, Wis., and its employed providers.

