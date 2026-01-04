Belkin Unveils Next-Generation Chargers, Gaming Power Accessories and More at CES 2026

Introducing new Qi2 wireless chargers, high-capacity power banks, powerful hubs, and a Nintendo Switch 2 charging case debuting at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced a bold new lineup of accessories designed to power, protect, and enhance the way people work, play, and connect. The new collection, debuting at CES 2026, includes advanced power banks, Qi2 25W wireless chargers, a wireless HDMI dongle for seamless content sharing, and a next gen charging case for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Gaming

Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 (Model ENA003)

Engineered for the ultimate on-the-go gaming experience, the Pro case delivers power, protection, and portability in one premium package. A removable 10,000 mAh power bank delivers up to 30W fast charging and features an LCD screen to display remaining battery life. The Pro version builds on the standard model’s safe in‑case charging with a sleeker, integrated power bank design that adds even more convenience. Gamers can now recharge the power bank externally without opening the case, check battery levels at a glance, and enjoy uninterrupted play with the hinged power bank design that doubles as a tabletop stand. Additional features include a dedicated flap for organized game card storage, a hidden compartment for smart trackers such as AirTag and Tile, and rugged materials and heavy-duty zippers for long-term durability. Compact, stylish, and performance-driven, the Pro case delivers upgraded convenience and charging flexibility for players who demand more from their gear.

Price: $99.99 USD

Availability: Available now on belkin.com (select markets)

Power Banks

UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K w/ Magnetic Ring (Model BPD014)

Power up faster with a 10K power bank* featuring Qi2 25W wireless and 30W USB-C fast charging. Compact, TSA carry-on compliant, and pocket-ready, it keeps devices charged wherever the day goes. A built-in kickstand, digital display, and magnetic ring make it easy to stream, monitor charge status, and attach accessories on the go.

More features:

10,000 mAh battery capacity delivers up to 34 hours of extra battery life**

Charge two devices simultaneously (wireless pad + USB-C port)

Magnetic ring for attaching accessories (e.g., PopSocket®, magnetic wallet)

Pass-through charging while recharging

Camera-friendly design that keeps the lens clear

Lightweight, soft-touch silicone exterior

2 ft./60 cm USB-C to USB-C cable included

Price: $99.99 USD

Availability: February 2026 (select markets)

BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank with Stand (Models BPD011 and BPD016)

Slim and travel-ready, this power bank delivers up to 15W of wireless charging in an ultra-slim, pocket-friendly design. Each model delivers long lasting power – upwards of 25 hours** of extra battery life. A built-in kickstand makes hands-free viewing easy, while pass-through charging keeps devices powered without interruption.

More Features:

Available in 5,000 mAh* capacity with 20W USB-C output, and 10,000 mAh* capacity with 30W USB-C output

capacity with 20W USB-C output, and 10,000 mAh* capacity with 30W USB-C output Flexible charging options with wireless pad + USB-C ports

Camera-friendly design that keeps the lens clear

Lightweight, soft-touch silicone exterior

2 ft./60 cm USB-C to USB-C cable included

Price: $59.99-$84.99 USD

Availability: Q2 2026 (select markets)

UltraCharge Pro Laptop Power Bank 27K (Model BPB040)

A high-capacity, high-speed power solution built for power users, creators, and travelers, this power bank delivers enough output to fast-charge laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and phones from a single portable source. With up to 240W total power and a 27,000 mAh battery*, it supports rapid charging for devices like a MacBook Pro 14, Nintendo Switch 2, and iPhone 17 – whether powering one device at max speed or multiple at once. A built-in 140W USB-C cable streamlines charging without extra cords, while a smart display shows battery percentage.

More features:

27,000 mAh* battery capacity supports multiple full device recharges

Up to 240W total output across all ports (up to 140W single-port)

Charge up to three devices simultaneously

Integrated USB-C braided cable is neatly housed around power bank

100W pass-through charging enables the power bank to recharge while powering devices

Price: $149.99 USD

Availability: March 2026 (select markets)

Wireless Chargers

UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Charger (Model WIZ043)

Designed for on-the-go use, this Qi2 25W Convertible 2-in-1 Wireless Charger delivers fast, efficient power for an iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously. A foldable, compact, travel-friendly design with precise magnetic alignment and thermal management makes charging easy and stable wherever the day leads. With a 45W USB-C power supply and 5 ft./1.5 m cable included, it’s built to keep devices powered at full speed on the road or at home.

More Features:

Compatible with device cases up to 5 mm thick

Fast charge via Apple MFi certified watch puck

Convertible design supports stand or pad charging mode

Stable, non-slip base for secure snap-on and snap-off use

Soft-touch silicone protection and premium materials

Price: $99.99 USD

Availability: March 2026 (select markets)

UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock (Model WIZ052)

Designed for maximum speed and versatility, this Qi2 25W modular charging dock delivers fast, efficient power to a phone, earbuds, and smartwatch simultaneously. The compact design makes it easy to pack and travel with, while magnetic alignment ensures devices snap into the optimal charging position every time. With a bring-your-own-puck (BYOP) smartwatch holder and universal Qi2 compatibility, this charger combines high performance with thoughtful, convenient design.

More Features:

Wirelessly charges three devices simultaneously (two wireless pads + one watch puck port)

10W USB-C port for smartwatch charging with BYOP holder, featuring a spring-latch design that collapses in for compact storage and extends out when in use

Soft-touch silicone protection and nonslip base for stability

Case compatible up to 3 mm

Includes 5 ft./1.5 m USB-C to USB-C cable and 45W USB-C power supply

Price: $64.99 USD

Availability: Q1 2026 (select markets)

Hubs and Adapters

ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter (Model AVC024)

Effortlessly cast and present from any USB-C device with the ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter. This compact, plug-and-play adapter wirelessly mirrors or extends screens in 1080p at 60Hz, with no Wi-Fi, apps, or drivers required. Ideal for travel, classrooms, or conference rooms, it offers a 131 ft./40 m range, ultra-low latency, and a secure peer-to-peer connection for seamless, reliable sharing.

More Features:

Ultra-low latency under 80 ms for smooth streaming and presentations

Works with USB-C laptops, tablets, and smartphones (DP Alt Mode)

HDMI receiver connects to TVs, monitors, or projectors

Supports up to 8 transmitters for multi-user screen sharing

Compatible with multiple operating systems

Includes USB-A to HDMI receiver, and USB-C transmitter

Belkin 4-Point Safety System with overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuit, and fire-resistant protection

Price: $149.99 USD

Availability: Q1 2026 (select markets)

Connect 8-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub (Model INC027)

Designed for modern hybrid work setups, the Belkin USB-C 8-in-1 MST Multiport Hub expands a single USB-C port into a full productivity workstation with support for dual 4K displays at 60Hz. The hub connects up to eight devices at once, including monitors, storage, Ethernet, and peripherals while delivering up to 100W power passthrough to keep a laptop charged during use. A built-in monitor privacy button instantly turns connected screens off with a single press, offering an added layer of on-demand security for shared or public environments. Compact and travel-ready, the hub combines performance, port density, and portability in a durable design.

More features:

Supports dual 4K external displays at 60Hz (Windows) or one 4K display (Mac)

Connects up to 8 devices at once: HDMI, USB-C PD, USB-A 3.0, Ethernet, and more

Up to 100W power delivery passthrough keeps the host device charged while in use

Monitor privacy button turns external displays on/off instantly for secure screen control

Fast data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps – 2x faster than USB 3.0

1Gb Ethernet port for high-speed, wired network reliability

6-Point Safety System for surge and over-current protection

Price: $99.99 USD

Availability: Q2 2026 (select markets)

Disclaimers

*This product includes an internal battery offered in 5,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh, or 27,000 mAh capacities. Amount of discharge to user’s device is less and may vary depending on various conditions.

**Data based on internal lab testing. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors, including device age, model and usage environment, for individual users.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

