Belkin UltraGlass screen protectors for the iPhone 14 lineup now available

LOS ANGELES –(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today introduces the Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector engineered and designed for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Featuring ultra-impact protection that’s up to 2X stronger than tempered glass protectors, the UltraGlass delivers even more screen protection for iPhone. It is available to order now on apple.com.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro include industry-leading durability features like the Ceramic Shield front cover, exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass. Providing even more protection, the Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector joins the company’s vast portfolio of award-winning screen protection offerings for iPhone and is the best glass to date. It delivers first-of-its-kind German-engineered lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) glass for added strength, flexibility and scratch resistance to protect iPhone 14 models. Chemically strengthened through a double-ion exchange process, UltraGlass is two times stronger than tempered glass, proven to have 2 times better drop protection and provides best-in-class performance for added impact and scratch protection while maintaining a flawless touchscreen experience.

Package includes Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector, cleaning cloth and dust removal sticker to prevent air bubbles, and patented Easy Align tray for flawless alignment and fool-proof application.

Pricing and Availability

The Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector collection for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on apple.com today for $39.95 USD and coming later this month to Apple Store locations worldwide.

Professional screen protection application via Screen Protection Application System available at Apple Store locations worldwide; customers must purchase screen protector in-store.

For more Belkin screen protection offerings, see the SCREENFORCE™ collection for iPhone here: https://www.belkin.com/us/screen-protectors/c/iphone-protect/

About Belkin

