Belkin Introduces Samsung Approved Screen Protectors for New Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra Smartphones

New ScreenForce™ products will showcase the coveted Designed for Samsung badge

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader in device protection, today introduces its ScreenForce™ TrueClear Curve screen protectors for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These products have not only passed Belkin’s rigorous design and engineering quality tests but have also received the “Designed for Samsung” badge through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

“Belkin has led the accessories market in innovation and technology leadership for 40 years. People trust us to build the world’s best products to connect, power and protect their devices, and to put our customers and partners first,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin. “Having Samsung’s additional stamp of approval allows our customers to have comfort and confidence that a Belkin product was designed perfectly for their brand-new device.”

Belkin ScreenForce™ TrueClear Curve Blue Light Filter Screen Protectors are available for all three new Samsung devices and are engineered to accentuate the design of the devices. These products are crystal-clear upon application, ultra-thin and built to reduce up to 20% of blue light.1

Additional product features:

Specially designed to be compatible with Samsung Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor

Anti-microbial treatment protects product from microbial growth

Anti-fingerprint coating prevents surface-level scratches, scuffs, and smudges

Included Easy Align tray provides seamless, bubble-free at-home application

Extensively tested using optometric standards to deliver ultimate visible clarity

Edge-to-edge coverage

Free, professional, in-store application offered in select retail stores around the world

Belkin is leading the industry in innovative ways to incorporate sustainable processes and materials into their products and packaging. The packaging is plastic-free and uses 100% recyclable materials.

The ScreenForce TrueClear Curve screen protectors for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series are now available at select retailers in Asia and Europe, and coming soon to Belkin.com for $44.99 USD.

To learn more about Belkin and its product offerings for the new Samsung Galaxy series, visit https://www.belkin.com/shop-by/solutions/samsung-galaxy-accessories/.

Press kit:

Further information and hi-res imagery can be found HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remain forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

1 Reduces light intensity and filters peak toxic blue light in 435-440nm range.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:



Jen Wei



VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development



Comms@belkin.com