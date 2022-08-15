Belkin International Named a 2022 Best Place to Work by Los Angeles Business Journal

Company recognized for its supportive workplace culture

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces it has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.





Presented by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group, the 16th annual Best Places to Work in Los Angeles awards recognize and honor the 100 best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county’s economy, workforce and businesses. This list of companies comes from the top local employers that participated in a detailed survey conducted by Workforce Research Group.

“At Belkin, people are at the heart of all we do and why we do it,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. “We are proud to be recognized for creating a supportive and strong workplace culture to help our employees thrive.”

The rankings were revealed on August 11, 2022, and were published in the August 15, 2022, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

To learn more about Belkin International and career opportunities, please visit: www.belkin.com/us/careers.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 50 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people through technology whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence and remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

Contacts

Jen Wei



VP of Global Communications and Corporate Development



Comms@belkin.com