Belkin Elevates Everyday Device Protection with a New Lineup of Screen Protectors and a Wear & Tear Program

Belkin launches seven new screen protectors engineered with proprietary Nano-Titan Technology for enhanced strength against everyday drops and scratches

A Wear and Tear program drives peace of mind for consumers looking to replace their products

Consumers can now customize their screen protectors with Screen Skinz

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announces a new class of screen protection solutions, a strategic partnership, and an all-new wear-and-tear program; advancing its commitment to keeping devices protected and consumers confident. The launch includes seven new screen protectors, a customization partnership with ScreenSkinz, and a screen protection replacement program designed to give users lasting peace of mind and ensure the products they love stay safe, secure, and in the best shape.

Meet the ScreenForce Titan Lineup: The Ultimate in Full-Screen Protection

Titan SmartShield

Titan SmartShield serves as the premium rigid protector in the lineup, delivering aerospace-grade impact resistance and up to 18x the strength of traditional glass*. Engineered with a 9H surface hardness and rated for up to 6.5 ft / 2 m of drop protection**, Titan SmartShield offers exceptional durability without compromising clarity. An advanced anti-reflective coating preserves vivid color and brightness in any lighting environment, while the anti-dust adhesive helps push away particles during installation for a flawless finish. The glass is manufactured with up to 60% recycled materials and is fully compatible with fingerprint sensors. A privacy version will also be available. Titan SmartShield launches in February 2026 for $49.99 USD.

Titan LiquidGuard

Titan LiquidGuard is an innovative liquid screen protector that uses Nano-Titan Technology+ to reinforce device displays at the microscopic level, delivering 9H scratch protection without adding bulk. The oleophobic coating creates a smooth, smudge-resistant surface that maintains the device’s original look and touch sensitivity. Applied in minutes and backed by up to a $300 screen repair guarantee, Titan LiquidGuard offers a discreet, no-fuss approach to everyday screen protection. Titan LiquidGuard launches in February 2026 for $59.99 USD.

Titan EcoGuard

Titan EcoGuard is made using advanced polymer materials infused with Nano-Titan Technology, a proprietary structure featuring high-density nano-reinforcement that delivers up to 5.9 ft / 1.8 m of drop protection***. These materials are collected from post-consumer sources and certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). Built to flex under pressure instead of cracking, Titan EcoGuard offers industry-leading 7H rated scratch and impact resistance with ultra-thin construction, while an anti-reflective coating preserves the device’s natural look and precision touch response. The flexible, shock-dispersing surface is ideal for curved screens and high-use devices.

The Titan EcoGuard Collection Includes:

Titan EcoGuard Anti-Reflective Screen Protector – $49.99 USD – The foundational model designed for full-screen, anti-reflective protection while preserving vibrant color and crystal-clear clarity – even under direct sunlight. It is made with 97% recycled materials. Includes anti-dust installation adhesive and a tray-based alignment system made with recycled plastics.

Anti-Reflective Screen Protector – $49.99 USD – The foundational model designed for full-screen, anti-reflective protection while preserving vibrant color and crystal-clear clarity – even under direct sunlight. It is made with 97% recycled materials. Includes anti-dust installation adhesive and a tray-based alignment system made with recycled plastics. Titan EcoGuard Privacy Filter Screen Protector – $59.99 USD – Incorporates vertical-view privacy filtration to protect sensitive information from side-angle viewing. Ideal for use in public settings, during travel, or for confidential work.

– $59.99 USD – Incorporates vertical-view privacy filtration to protect sensitive information from side-angle viewing. Ideal for use in public settings, during travel, or for confidential work. Titan EcoGuard Red Light Screen Protector – $59.99 USD – Utilizes a light-conversion layer that converts harmful blue light into soothing, skin- and eye-friendly red light, supporting everyday wellness for users sensitive to blue light or those who frequently use devices at night. This invisible, colorless protection delivers 2x the red-light exposure vs. industry standards**** while maintaining a natural viewing experience.

All Titan EcoGuard screen protectors arrive in 100% recyclable packaging using FSC-certified paper. Each kit includes a microfiber cloth, dust removal sheet, and eco-friendly alignment tray for precise, frustration-free application. Titan EcoGuard is compatible with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and engineered for next-generation device displays.

If It’s Broken, Fix It. Quickly, Easily, and Hassle Free.

Doubling down on its commitment to delivering the highest quality product experience, Belkin introduces a new Wear and Tear replacement program in addition to its established product warranty. Launching this month, consumers can easily replace screen protection products compromised by everyday use and/or life’s inevitable accidents, directly on Belkin.com. The new process is straight-forward, transparent, and most importantly, hassle free.

Products will continue to be replaced at no cost, with a flat shipping and handling fee applied ($14.99 AUD, $14.99 CAD, €9.99 EURO, £9.99 GBP, $9.99 USD).

The program will be available in Australia, Canada, Germany, U.K. and the U.S., for now, with plans to expand to other countries in the future.

Custom Screen Protection with Screen Skinz

Belkin is partnering with Screen Skinz to bring a new level of personalization to screen protection. Coming soon to Belkin.com, customers will have the ability to create a custom design or choose from a curated collection of pre-made options, which will be etched directly onto their screen protector. The result is protection that is uniquely customized. Utilizing Screen Skinz’ patented etching technology, designs are visible only when the phone display is off. When the screen is on, the design disappears to ensure a smooth, uninterrupted viewing experience while delivering trusted durability and peace of mind.

Custom screen protectors will be available for purchase to U.S. customers on Belkin.com by the end of January 2026.

Media Kit

Imagery and full press release are available to download HERE.

Disclaimers

*Based on third-party tests, screen protectors can withstand up to 18x more force on average compared to traditional glass.

**Based on third-party drop tests, screen protectors survived a drop height up to 6.5 ft./2m.

*** Based on third-party drop tests, screen protectors survived a drop height up to 5.9 ft./1.8m.

**** Based on third party testing at 435-440nm, screen protectors emit 2x more red light on average compared to industry standards.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

Media Contact

Jen Wei

VP of Global Communications and Digital Marketing

Comms@belkin.com