Belkin Commits to be 100 Percent Carbon Neutral Across Its Entire Business by 2030

On target to achieve carbon neutrality in its offices and operations by 2025, the company further digs into its supply chain and sets sights on 2030 goals

Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, published its 2023 Impact Report, announcing its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Already on its way to becoming 100 percent carbon neutral in its global offices and operations by 2025, Belkin is driving progress beyond and into its supply chain and product life cycle.









Belkin is taking several meaningful steps toward addressing 2030 goals, including enhancing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) capabilities to more accurately measure its product level emissions, and enforcing accountability in its supply chain.

“In a rapidly changing and interconnected world, we have a profound responsibility as a global company to lead by example and drive meaningful change in environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical governance,” said Steve Malony, Belkin CEO. “At Belkin, we believe that business can and should be a force for good. From our supply chain to product and beyond, we’re committed to minimizing our environmental footprint, supporting our communities, and upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency. Our commitment to impact isn’t just about what happens within our company – it’s also about the impact we have on the world around us.”

In the last 12 months, on its journey to carbon neutrality by 2030 and in line with its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Belkin has achieved:

Packaging and E-Waste (UN Goal 12)

63% reduction in plastic packaging 1

64 metric tons of virgin plastic replaced with post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials

Funding the responsible recycling of 2 : 27,560 metric tons of electrical and electronic devices 10,734 metric tons of packaging 763 metric tons of batteries

Climate Change (UN Goal 13)

67% GHG reduction in its operations 3

63% carbon neutrality in scope 2 emissions

Belkin is committed to finding more responsible ways to build products, reduce its carbon emissions, and minimize waste.

To learn more about Belkin’s Everyday Impact, visit: https://www.belkin.com/company/everyday-impact/

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

______________________ 1 Our overall single-use plastic packaging has decreased by 63% since 2019. 2 Since 2009, we funded the recycling of 27,560 metric tons of electronic waste, 10,734 metric tons of packaging, and 763 metric tons of batteries 3 Attained over 67% GHG reduction in our operations from 2009 to 2023.

