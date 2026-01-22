Belden to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Management will discuss the Company’s results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Belden’s corporate website at https://investor.belden.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference, please dial 1-800-330-6710 with confirmation code 3143721. A replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers complete connection solutions that unlock untold possibilities for our customers, their customers and the world. We advance ideas and technologies that enable a safer, smarter and more prosperous future. Throughout our 120+ year history we have evolved as a company, but our purpose remains – making connections. By connecting people, information and ideas, we make it possible. We are headquartered in St. Louis and have manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

Belden Investor Relations

Aaron Reddington, CFA

(317) 219-9359

Investor.Relations@Belden.com